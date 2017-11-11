Davante Adams, Packers not expecting any issues with Danny Trevathan

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Davante Adams and Danny Trevathan haven’t actually spoken since the Green Bay Packers receiver ended up in the hospital because of the hit the Chicago Bears linebacker put on him in the season’s first meeting.

They’ve texted since the Sept. 28 incident. But they haven’t talked.

“It’s a new generation,” Adams said.

Trevathan reached Adams through Packers receiver Randall Cobb, who played with the Bears linebacker in college at Kentucky.

Adams thinks that will change Sunday at Soldier Field -- that is, if Trevathan plays (he’s listed as questionable with a calf injury). However, Adams doesn’t plan to be the initiator.

“I’m sure he’ll come up and say something to me, just based on what I’ve picked up with him hitting up Cobb and then finding a way to contact me as well,” Adams said in advance of the second meeting between the NFC North rivals. “I think he’ll probably be the one to initiate. I’m not going to go up and find him. There’s no bad blood or anything like that. Obviously I wasn’t too happy about it then. But I look back on it and it’s ... everything happens for a reason. I’m on the field today, so it’ll be all right.”

Adams sustained a concussion on the play, but returned for Green Bay's next game and caught two touchdown passes -- including the winner in the final minute -- at Dallas. That same week, Trevathan served a one-game suspension.

“He’s certainly bounced back strong,” Packers offensive coordinator Edgar Bennett said. “I always, when you talk about Davante, I always look at just his passion for the game, one of those fierce, tough players. Brings a lot of energy every day. ... No. 1, he competes on a daily basis, I think that stands out. And he’s able to take that from the practice field to game day. He’s just one of those guys that’s a super-intense competitor.”

Adams has the only touchdown reception backup quarterback Brett Hundley has thrown since Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone in Week 6 at Minnesota. But his numbers, like the rest of the receivers, have suffered in Rodgers’ absence. That could affect Adams more than anyone, considering he’s scheduled to become a free agent after this season.

Adams told ESPN.com recently that "it crosses your mind" when he's asked if he’s thought about how Rodgers’ injury could affect his financial situation, but he said he hasn’t dwelt on it.

Nor has anyone from the Packers (4-4) been fixated on seeing Trevathan for the first time since the hit. Packers coach Mike McCarthy said he does not think any of his players would try to take a revenge shot at Trevathan.

“I don’t think so, because that’s how I feel about our locker room,” McCarthy said.

“You’re always talking about discipline, particularly emotional discipline at the end of the whistle,” he added. “That’s a pretty standard reminder when you get to Saturday night.”