No demons for Packers' Jordy Nelson in return to site of ACL tear

PITTSBURGH -- Sunday’s pregame routine will be no different for Jordy Nelson. He’ll come out a couple of hours before kickoff in sweat clothes, run a few routes and catch some passes.

It will be the same thing Sunday night at Heinz Field.

Forget that it’s the site of Nelson’s worst career injury -- the torn ACL in his right knee that he suffered in a preseason game on Aug. 23, 2015. Nelson hasn’t thought about Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in those terms.

“It’s not like you don’t know it [happened] there,” Nelson said this week. “But I’ve thought about it more in the last 10 seconds than I have all week.”

And that’s only because two reporters approached him to ask about it.

“It was a fluke accident,” Nelson said. “It has nothing to do with anything.”

So don’t expect Nelson to step gingerly when he approaches the 18-yard line near the Steelers’ sideline, where his knee buckled upon landing, or even think twice about it.

“I hope not,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said. “That’s probably a better question for him. But I think if you see what all the players go through from a rehab standpoint to get back, and especially Jordy ... the amount of energy and time that he put into the rehab process, there’s no blink in his mind. He’s a highly conditioned athlete and obviously he’s very genetically gifted, so I would think that it’s not an issue at all.”

Whatever angst Nelson felt about his return, he said it was out of his system when he returned for the regular-season opener last year at Jacksonville.

“I think I went through all that last year in Jacksonville,” he said. “I think being back on the field and being thankful for being back out there all happened in Jacksonville and throughout the whole season.”

Nelson won the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award after his 97-catch, 1,257-yard, 14-touchdown season, but he said he wasn’t going to let statistics define whether his return was a success

“You have no idea; you can’t predict the future,” Nelson said. “But I knew what I was doing in my rehab was everything I could do. I knew I was going to put the time and the effort into it and be happy with the results. I mean, obviously you want to come back and you want to be successful, but if I didn’t it wasn’t because I didn’t put the work and time in. That’s what I think I do with a lot of things, is if I do what I’m supposed to do to the best of my ability with everything I can control -- control what you can control -- then you’ll be satisfied with the result. Is the result going to be what you want? Yes or no. You don’t know. But you can live with it because you know you did everything you could.”

Nelson was off to a hot start this season with six touchdowns in the first five games but hasn’t caught one since Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone in Week 6. The 32-year-old hasn’t been able to replicate the same connection with fill-in quarterback Brett Hundley.