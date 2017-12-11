Clay Matthews makes big play in OT, dons Browns jersey to honor his dad

CLEVELAND -- A week after Clay Matthews recorded a three-sack game -- yes, it was changed to three sacks -- the Green Bay Packers outside linebacker came up with another big play or two.

And when it was over, he paid tribute to his dad by wearing his father’s No. 57 Cleveland Browns jersey following the Packers’ overtime victory.

Packers linebacker Clay Matthews donned a replica of his dad's No. 57 Browns jersey following Sunday's game in Cleveland. Rob Demovsky/ESPN

It was Matthews who put the hit on Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer, who threw a flutter ball up for safety Josh Jones to intercept in overtime that set up the Packers’ game-winning drive on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

“I got a special place in my heart for Cleveland, no doubt about it, especially with what my father was able to do here for 16 years,” Matthews said. “I brought the jersey, representing Pops. He's here today, so I'm going to go holler at him after I'm done with you guys. Yeah, it's really cool and really special. I'm sure he'll give me a hard time and make fun of me when I see him out there.”

Matthews’ father played for the Browns from 1978 to 1993 before he finished his 19-year NFL career with the Falcons.

It has been quite the turnaround to the season for Matthews, who two weeks ago was inactive because of a groin injury. Last week at Tampa Bay, he had what looked like a 2.5-sack performance in the Packers’ overtime win, but he was credited with a full third sack by the league upon review of the game.

With another sack on Sunday against the Browns, Matthews overtook Nick Perry (who was inactive) for the team lead with 7.5 sacks. That’s Matthews’ highest total since 2014, when he posted his last double-digit sack season, with 11.

It wasn’t Matthews’ sack, however, that swung the game Green Bay’s way in overtime, but rather the pressure on Kizer.

“Clay went upfield and got in his face,” Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark said. “It looked like he was just trying to heave one up, trying to get one of his guys make a play. But Clay got a hand on the arm and he just threw a duck up there and Josh came down with the ball."