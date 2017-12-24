Frustrated Brett Hundley still searching for elusive consistency

ESPN Packers reporter Rob Demovsky recaps the team's brutal 16-0 loss to the Vikings at home and where it stacks up with tough losses for the team in recent memory. (0:55)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- For more than two months, since the day he became the stand-in for Aaron Rodgers back in Minnesota on Oct. 15, Brett Hundley's go-to word has been consistency.

Eight starts later, it's not a word anyone would use to describe the third-year quarterback's play.

For every good moment in Hundley's run -- from the fourth-quarter throws to Davante Adams during his first win at Chicago to the game-winning drives in overtime to beat Tampa Bay and Cleveland in consecutive weeks -- there were far more moments like Saturday night's 16-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. It was the Green Bay Packers' second shutout loss at home this season, something that had not happened since coach Mike McCarthy's first season in 2006.

"It's so frustrating just because of the fact that I know what I can do," Hundley said. "I know what my expectations [are] of myself. They're higher than anybody who is watching TV at this moment [or of] any coach. I'm putting in the work, I'm doing what I have to do. But to go out there and not be consistent -- which is my No. 1 goal -- and just give our team an opportunity to win each game, that hurts.

"It's easy to go out there and just play, but when you've got 10 other guys busting their butt for you, I play for them. They're busting their butts for me, and all I try to do is just be the best I can, be consistent and give them an opportunity to win, and ... it's hard."

Brett Hundley threw 162 passes at Lambeau Field this season without throwing a touchdown, setting an NFL record. Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports

To be sure, Hundley could have received more help. He played without his favorite target, Adams (concussion), and then lost Jordy Nelson (shoulder) late in the first half after Nelson had three catches (for only 11 yards). He also lost Richard Rodgers to a shoulder injury, leaving Lance Kendricks as his only healthy tight end.

Kendricks led the team with four catches for 36 yards but dropped two passes, including one in the red zone during the fourth quarter when a touchdown would have made it a 13-7 game.

The Packers (7-8) dropped six passes, according to ESPN Stats & Information, their most in a game since Week 15 of 2014, when they also had six drops against the Bills.

"It doesn't matter who's back there [at quarterback], we've all got a job to do and we each have to do that job," Kendricks said. "We've got to play better."

The Packers didn't cross midfield until the final four minutes of the first half, and on the two drives that made it inside the Vikings’ 20-yard line, they turned it over once on downs and once on Hundley's third red-zone interception of the season -- a play in which he had Kendricks open in the first window but waited too long, giving safety Harrison Smith (who had both interceptions) time to close on the ball.

"We didn't put the ball in the end zone," Packers receiver Randall Cobb said. "I mean, it's as simple as that. We had opportunities, we missed on opportunities. I never felt more defeated, more embarrassed by a performance. Yeah, we had opportunities, and we didn't connect when we did."

With a pair of interceptions, Hundley finished the home portion of the schedule with no touchdowns, seven picks, a 55.6 percent completion rate and a 50.6 passer rating. He set an NFL record for most attempts without a passing touchdown at home in a single season with 162 -- 35 more than the previous holder of the dubious mark, Bob Avellini of the 1978 Bears.

On a night when Hundley completed just 17 of 40 passes for 130 yards, his best plays were a pair of 20-plus yard scrambles.

With one road game to go, assuming Hundley and not Joe Callahan gets the start in the season finale at Detroit, there's at least reason to think it will be better against the Lions. After all, Hundley has eight touchdowns, three interceptions, a 67.7 percent completion rate and a 97.6 passer rating this season away from Lambeau Field.

"Statistically, not great," Hundley said of his performance in home games. "I'll tell you that much. And that sucks because everybody wants to play great at home. For me, it hasn't been the greatest, but at the same time, I'm giving it my all every game, and I'm not going to walk out of here with my head down. Obviously, it sucks to lose and it sucks not to play great at home, but I'm giving it my all, and that's all I can do, no matter if we're home or away. So my head will be held high, and that's the name of the game."