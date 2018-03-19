        <
        >

          NFL Nation

          Three years, $30 million could turn into one year, $13 million for Jimmy Graham

          Jimmy Graham's three-year deal could end up being just a one-year stint. Tom DiPace/AP Photo
          9:30 AM ET
          • Rob DemovskyESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered Packers for Green Bay Press-Gazette from 1997-2013
            • Two-time Wisconsin Sportswriter of the Year as selected by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association
            Follow on Twitter

          GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Jimmy Graham will have to make a significant impact on the Green Bay Packers this season. Otherwise there’s a good chance the three-year, $30 million contract he signed last week could easily be turned into a one-year deal.

          Graham agreed to a $5 million roster bonus due on the third day of the league year next March. That means the Packers could decline the bonus and make Graham a free agent again.

          That’s a sizable roster bonus for a player who will turn 32 in November, and it gives the Packers an easy out if they want to move on after a year.

          If that’s the case, it would turn into a one-year, $13 million deal for the veteran tight end. He received an $11 million signing bonus and will make $2 million in salary and bonuses this season.

          If the Packers moved on after one year, they would have to absorb the remaining two-thirds of the signing bonus proration ($7.333 million) on their cap in 2019 -- or it could be split between 2019 and 2020 if they chose. However, they would wipe away the remaining $17 million from their future caps, so there would be a net cap savings of nearly $10 million.

          Graham was one of two free agents the Packers signed last week. Contract details of the other, defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson, were not yet available.

          Here’s a breakdown of Graham’s deal:

          2018

          • Cash value: $13 million

          • Salary-cap charge: $5,666,667

          • Signing bonus: $11 million

          • Base salary: $1.45 million

          • Per-game roster bonus: Up to $300,000 ($18,175 per game active)

          • Workout bonus: $250,000

          • Incentives: $250,000 for the Pro Bowl

          2019

          • Cash value: $9 million

          • Salary-cap charge: $12,666,667

          • Base salary: $3.45 million

          • Roster bonus: $5 million (due the third day of the league year)

          • Per-game roster bonus: Up to $300,000 ($18,175 per game active)

          • Workout bonus: $250,000

          • Incentives: $250,000 for the Pro Bowl

          2020

          • Cash value: $8 million

          • Salary-cap charge: $11,666,667

          • Base salary: $7.45 million

          • Per-game roster bonus: Up to $300,000 ($18,175 per game active)

          • Workout bonus: $250,000

          • Incentives: $250,000 for the Pro Bowl

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.