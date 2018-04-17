Aaron Rodgers' participation in Packers' offseason workouts says it all

Aaron Rodgers delves into the rumors that he is looking for more say in Green Bay's personnel decisions. (0:45)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers showed up for the start of the offseason program -- albeit after some travel issues thanks to a winter storm in the middle of April.

And in the end, that speaks louder than any words that came from the Green Bay Packers' quarterback -- or sources close to him.

If Rodgers is indeed frustrated over a lack of input in the team’s off-the-field moves -- and he wouldn’t come right out and say that he was -- it clearly wasn’t enough to keep him away from the Packers’ offseason workouts. And it’s highly doubtful that his $500,000 workout bonus was the driving force behind his decision, not for a player who averages $22 million per season.

Despite his possible frustration for not being consulted about the Packers' off-field moves, Aaron Rodgers showed his commitment to the team by arriving for the offseason program. AP Photo/Mike McCarn

Rodgers played it down the middle in his comments to reporters on Tuesday, refusing to say that he’s bothered by the lack of consult from new general manager Brian Gutekunst and coach Mike McCarthy. But he didn’t say he wasn’t disturbed by it, either.

Still, it begs the question of whether they should include Rodgers in their discussions about major decisions such as the release of Jordy Nelson or the change in Rodgers’ position coach from Alex Van Pelt to Frank Cignetti.

“I don’t know if that’s a question for myself, really,” Rodgers said. “I think that’s, again, they’re paying me to play quarterback to the best of my abilities, and their job descriptions are to handle those type of things. So I think you just act accordingly in those situations.”

In this case, it appears that means showing up for what are voluntary workouts. If Rodgers really felt he needed to prove a point, he could have stayed in California or at least made less of an effort to get to Green Bay for the start of the program when weather messed with his travel.

“I actually called our director of football ops and was like, ‘Hey, I can land in St. Louis and drive up. Is that going to -- do we need to be here Monday morning or not?’” Rodgers said. “They obviously adjusted the schedule.”

Here’s what likely will happen: Rodgers will sign a contract extension that once again will make him the NFL’s highest-paid player, just like the five-year, $110 million deal did that he signed the last time around.

In one aspect, he has little leverage. Even without an extension, he’s under contract for two more seasons. After that, there’s always the possibility of the franchise tag. Rodgers could threaten retirement or hold out, but his voluntary appearance at the offseason program suggests that’s not his M.O. at this point.

Of course, a Rodgers holdout threat could change everything. The Packers would need only to put on the film from the games he missed last season after he broke his collarbone to remind themselves of what life would be like without him.

Rodgers was asked Tuesday whether he would be OK to play this season if a contract extension wasn’t finalized, and he called that a “what-if game.”

“Obviously we’d like to lock something in at some point,” Rodgers said. “The team has made it public knowledge that they’d love to do that. I’ve said I’d love to finish my career here. There’s more than mutual interest on both sides.”