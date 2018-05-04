Aaron Rodgers has 30 million reasons to talk extension

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- OK, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. There’s no reason to wait anymore.

Jimmy Garoppolo got $27.5 million per year in February.

Kirk Cousins got $28 million a year in March.

Matt Ryan got $30 million a year on Thursday.

It’s time for Rodgers to top them all.

With Matt Ryan's new deal in place, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers can begin their extension negotiations in earnest. AP Photo/Mike Roemer

If the two-time NFL MVP and his agent, David Dunn, were waiting for the other quarterback deals to be finalized, the wait is over. There are no other contracts that will get in the way of returning Rodgers to his rightful place at the top of the NFL pay scale.

The first word of talks between Dunn and the Packers came in February, when Packers president Mark Murphy told ESPN at the scouting combine that negotiations had begun. It was at that time when general manager Brian Gutekunst said: "I wouldn't expect it to be real difficult."

Cousins' three-year, $84 million contract with Minnesota complicated the matters because the Vikings guaranteed the entire contract.

Million-dollar men Matt Ryan became the highest-paid player in the NFL on Thursday when he agreed to an extension with the Falcons. Here's a look at the top money makers in the league: Highest average contracts Matt Ryan $30M* Kirk Cousins $28M Jimmy Garoppolo $27.5M Matthew Stafford $27M * According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen Source: Roster Management System It’s best for Rodgers and the Packers to get a deal done before training camp opens in July, even though they’re tied together through the 2019 season. But Rodgers’ $22 million-a-year deal slipped to No. 9 on the quarterback pay scale. Rodgers basically can name his price, but at what cost to the Packers' chance to build a Super Bowl team? How it impacts the salary cap will be the most difficult aspect of the negotiations.

A new deal also could help quell any issues that have arisen between the Packers and Rodgers. He expressed surprise that his position coach, Alex Van Pelt, was not retained. He also lost his favorite receiver, Jordy Nelson, who was cut after turning down a low-ball salary offer.

There’s nothing like, say, $35 million a year to make those issues disappear.

Rodgers has been a regular participant in the Packers’ offseason workouts, and on the first day of those workouts, he gave no indication that a contract extension wouldn’t happen.

“Obviously, we’d like to lock something in at some point,” Rodgers said last month. “The team has made it public knowledge that they’d love to do that. I’ve said I’d love to finish my career here. There’s more than mutual interest on both sides.”

Ryan’s five-year, $150 million deal included $100 million guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen. He turns 33 later this month. Rodgers, 34, is scheduled to make $20.9 million this season and $21.1 million in 2019.

That's likely to change soon.