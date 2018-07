Lombardi. Starr. Nitschke. Favre. Rodgers. Titletown, U.S.A. The Lambeau Leap. The Green Bay Packers are one of the most iconic franchises in North American sports, blessed with legendary players, moments and traditions. As they kick off their 100th season on Sept. 9, see how well you know Packers history with our quiz on all things green and gold.