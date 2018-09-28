'Zero concerns' about Packers' even-keeled WR Randall Cobb

NFL Live's Tedy Bruschi and Charles Woodson explain their picks for the Week 4 game between the Packers and the Bills. (0:37)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Downtrodden on Sunday, reflective on Monday, refreshed on Wednesday and cheerful on Thursday.

Welcome to Randall Cobb's week.

Best of NFL Nation • Mayfield to plant new flag in first NFL start

• Kamara, Barkley lead new breed of backs

• When Big Ben leaves, party begins

• Reid signing shows new owner's mindset

• Edelman just what Patriots need right now

• Mariota an Eagle/ Fate had other plans

At least that's how it looked from outside as the Green Bay Packers wide receiver dealt with the worst game -- his analysis -- of his football career. Not just in his eight NFL seasons, but in college and afore.

To those on the inside, however, Cobb was Mr. Even Keeled.

"I have zero concerns about him," Packers coach Mike McCarthy said. "He's the same guy every day. He's got tremendous work ethic. So it was a hard game for our team. We knew it going in. I thought they did a good job with the adjusted preparation going into it. You know we needed to be better from the corrections we make today from that game yesterday."

If nothing else, Cobb's week offered a glimpse into the emotional gamut that can be the NFL -- if you let it -- whether it's after a good game or a bad one. In Cobb's case, it followed a two-drop, one-lost-fumble showing in the Packers' 31-17 loss to the Redskins at a rain-soaked FedEx Field.

No Sunday Funday

The visitor's locker room in Landover, Maryland, is divided into two parts: the defense is on one side of a partition, and the offense on the other.

There were two big crowds one each side.

Randall Cobb caught four passes for only 22 yards while targeted 11 times against the Redskins in Week 3. Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

One surrounded Clay Matthews as he discussed yet another roughing the passer call against him.

The other waited for Cobb because they knew he would own up to his performance, which, of course, he did.

When asked what bothered him the most right then, he said: "My performance. I didn't give us an opportunity to win. A third-down drop on the first drive, the fourth-down drop, a fumble. I played terrible and I didn't give us an opportunity to win."

Cobb caught four passes for only 22 yards while targeted 11 times.

His first drop came on the Packers' opening drive. On third-and-9 at the Packers' 36, he failed to haul in a ball at the 47-yard line for a sure first down. He almost got away with the second one, in the third quarter on a fourth-and-2 at the Washington 43, but a Redskins replay challenge revealed that Cobb failed to secure what would've been a 3-yard catch in a 28-17 game. The final offense came in the fourth quarter, with the deficit still at 11, when Cobb lost a fumble after a short catch.

Given the chance to blame it on the rain, Cobb refused.

"No, that has nothing to do with it," Cobb said. "We've played in these conditions before. It's on me."

Monday mood

A night at home with his wife, Aiyda, and newborn son, Caspian, made it much easier to come back to work on Monday and review the game film with his teammates at Lambeau Field.

"Definitely helps," Cobb said Monday. "I used to ride that emotional roller-coaster, of the way the game went or whatever. Performance-based messages. I had 80-some text messages after the Chicago game [in Week 1], but I didn't have many after this game. I used to ride that emotional roller coaster, now I stay grounded. The same way I was feeding my baby in the middle of the night after the Chicago game, he was there for me when I was having a bad moment."

It was the first Monday this season that Cobb had to watch negative tape on himself. Two weeks earlier, he caught the game-winning 75-yard touchdown pass to beat the Bears, and through two games, he -- not Davante Adams -- led the Packers in receiving yardage. The Packers' decision to keep Cobb and cut Jordy Nelson -- both scheduled to make in the $10 million range this season -- looked solid. But on the same day Cobb struggled, Nelson caught six passes for 173 yards and a touchdown for his best game as an Oakland Raider.

By the time Cobb left the stadium Monday afternoon to enjoy an off today on Tuesday, it was behind him.

"That day is over," Cobb said. "Put that day behind me, go back to work and do everything I can to prepare myself for Buffalo."

Wednesday wisdom

Cobb knew he didn't have to deal with this on his own, but it still had to be heartening to hear what his quarterback said Wednesday when asked about Cobb's performance against the Redskins.

"He's a lot like I am: disappointed, looking at your own performance first and frustrated by some of the things that didn't go well," Aaron Rodgers said. "I was frustrated in just talking to him. I had him a couple times. I had him on the facemask penalty, where he ran kind of an inside go route on the right side where I threw it to Davante and we had a [pass interference penalty] and a facemask, but I could have gone to Randall for a big play.

"I missed him later when he made a really smart adjustment on a seam route down the middle. That's what I was talking to him about. Not trying to pick him up but just to remind him that, ‘Hey, we're all being honest about our performances.' Obviously, he doesn't want to fumble the ball or drop the ball and he's made a ton of plays for us over the years. It does not in any way adjust my confidence in him throwing him the ball or getting him involved. He's our guy, so we're going to keep going to him and expecting great things out of him."

When told of Rodgers' comments, Cobb said: "That's huge."

"We all want to make every play every opportunity we get," he said. "Sometimes I have to pick up the slack if he makes a bad pass, I'll make the play for him. Sometimes he picks up the slack for me. It's being able to bounce that off of each other, and we always have each other's back."

Thursday surprise

Cobb and his teammates received another mental boost Thursday, when McCarthy announced that Rodgers would practice on a limited basis.

It was the first time since his Week 1 knee injury that Rodgers practiced before the team's weekly Saturday session -- an abbreviated, non-pads workout.

But there was Rodgers in full pads on Thursday with the rest of his team.

"It was nice," Cobb said of having Rodgers on the field. "It's important to have him out there every day for practice -- all of us. It just depends on what you're dealing with. If you can be out there, we need you out there. If you can't, then handle what you can."

Cobb even caught a glimpse of backup quarterbacks DeShone Kizer and Tim Boyle giving Rodgers a mock cheer as walked onto the field.

"They knew the cameras were on them," Cobb said with a smile as another day in his week came to an end.