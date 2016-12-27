Defense improves for Rockets in victory over the Suns

HOUSTON -- The Houston Rockets had a 98.4 defensive efficiency rating during a 10-game winning streak earlier in December. Only the Memphis Grizzlies were better during that stretch, with a mark of 95.0.

Things have since changed for Houston's defense, but after a 131-115 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night, defense was a topic of discussion on a positive side for the home team.

“I think it’s about the effort part,” Rockets forward Trevor Ariza said of the defense. “When we put effort and energy into both sides of the ball, we can be a really good team. It showed tonight and we just got to continue to do those things.”

Solid defense saw Trevor Ariza and the Rockets hold the Suns to 43 first-half points as Houston led by 26 at intermission. Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports

In the past week, the Rockets studied film of how to improve on that side of the ball. Guard Patrick Beverley said Monday morning that the defense has been up and down and needed work; the effort was there but communication was lacking in some areas. Whether or not the loss of starting center Clint Capela (fracture fibula) until January has anything to do with it, the Rockets weren’t looking for excuses.

The Rockets held the Suns to just 23 points in the opening quarter, 20 in the second. In the first half, Phoenix shot 32.7 percent from the field and 4-for-16 from 3-point range. Houston also forced 11 turnovers in that first half in rolling to a 69-43 lead at the break.

“They came out in the first quarter and took control of the game and from there it becomes a little bit more difficult to concentrate,” coach Mike D’Antoni said of his Rockets. “But I thought the first quarter of the first half was really good and the third and fourth [quarters] we just kind of ... we tried to outscore them a little bit. That’s normal; it’s human nature.”

The Rockets entered Monday's game having lost two of their previous three, to San Antonio and Memphis, where defense was an issue -- to the tune of a rating of 115.6.

If anything, the Rockets do understand that -- regardless of how well James Harden (32 points and 12 assists Monday) plays -- their defense can push them to bigger things overall and allows the offense to flow more effectively.

D’Antoni is correct that the second half got away from the Rockets, particularly the fourth quarter, when Harden sat and the Suns outscored Houston 35-24. When the game meant something in the first half, the Rockets controlled it throughout and never lost the lead.

“Defense leads to some easy buckets offensively,” Harden said. “It was a matter of us getting stops and if we do, we run the basketball, our shots can come easier, layups and our whole offense becomes easier. Tonight we really got a good start.”