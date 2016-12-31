Montrezl Harrell's strong play filling void at center

James Harden records a triple-double of 30 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists while both Doc and Austin Rivers are ejected in the second quarter of the Rockets' 140-116 win over the Clippers. (1:34)

HOUSTON -- Do the Houston Rockets really need another big man? ESPN’s Marc Stein reports the team is interested in Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos.

On the season, the 7-foot Koufos is averaging 5.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. The discussions about obtaining a big man in a trade surfaced with the injury to starting center Clint Capela, out until mid-January with a small fracture of his left fibula. With Capela out, the Rockets have used Nene and Montrezl Harrell as the center and in some situations, Ryan Anderson moves to the center spot.

But after seeing Harrell’s production of late, is it necessary to add another big man? Harrell scored a career-high 29 points in a 140-116 victory over the undermanned Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

“I don’t pay attention to all that,” Harrell said. “I just come out every game and try to play a great game and try to leave everything that I have on the floor. What they do in the front office, that’s not really up to me, that’s really not my call. As long as I come in every night and do what I got to do and that’s to do any and everything to get my team the win.”

Montrezl Harrell flexed for 29 points in 30 minutes off the bench Friday in the Rockets' rout. Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports

Harrell scored on lobs and layups and drives.

James Harden picked up his seventh triple-double of the season when he sent a bounce pass to Harrell who scored on a layup with 3:26 left in the game. Harrell drew a foul and Harden ran down the other end soaking up the roar of the crowd. Harrell got some, too, as he smiled while behind the basket after he was fouled. It was a deserved smile and applause for the second-year man from Louisville.

“That’s what he does,” Harden said of Harrell. “A six-point game or a 30-point game, he brings the same energy, the same toughness, the same pace that we need and that’s what gets him going.”

The production of Harrell has surprised coach Mike D’Antoni because, quite frankly, he didn’t know what he had in Harrell when he took the job during the summer.

Harrell started the season behind Capela and Nene but the nice thing about D’Antoni, if you’re a player who produces, he’ll find more PT for you.

HOUSTON ROCKETS Check out the team site for more game coverage

LA CLIPPERS Check out the team site for more game coverage

That’s been the case with Harrell. In the last five games, Harrell has averaged 16.6 points and shot 67.3 percent from the floor.

“He played well, didn’t he play well?” D’Antoni said. “He was terrific tonight. Really, really good on both ends of the floor and his energy. He was good.”

NBA teams need to improve their rosters, especially if they’re playoff contenders and GM’s like Daryl Morey need to search for talent. But with the Rockets playing so well, why mess with anything?

Capela will return at some point in January and D’Antoni is doing a wonderful job with his coaches at managing the minutes of veteran center Nene.

Harrell’s efforts could make things harder for the front office to add a center. And here’s the reality: If you want to get Koufos, somebody must be sent packing. Of course this would be a moot point if the Rockets had just signed forward/center Donatas Motiejunas. The long contractual issues in the early portions of the season forced the Rockets to renounce his rights. The reasons why are muddled depending on whom you speak with.

So with no Motiejunas and Capela hurt, it's only natural the Rockets would search for a big man. Yet, given the strong chemistry on and off the floor by the Rockets, it might be difficult to make a trade.

“When you’ve got guys on the floor who shoot the ball at a high clip, the way we shoot it, it makes my job easier,” Harrell said.

And maybe the front office will keep everybody together.