Lou Williams breaks out of slump against former team

HOUSTON -- Slumps happen. It’s just the reality of sports. And Houston Rockets guard Lou Williams was dealing with one.

Over a six-game stretch, he had shot just 24.6 percent from the field and made only 23.3 percent of his 3-point shots.

On Wednesday night against his former team, the Los Angeles Lakers, Williams made his first seven shots and hit consecutive buckets to start the fourth quarter, as the Rockets rolled 139-100. Williams finished with a team-high 30 points, making 11 of 17 shots and converting 7 of 9 3-point attempts.

Slump over.

“It’s been a while,” said Williams, who added seven assists. “I’ve had some ups and down. It’s been a while since I shot the ball that well. But tonight was just a good night for me. I felt confident in the shot and got off to a good start, and I was able to carry it on.”

Lou Williams led the Rockets with 30 points, making 11 of 17 shots and converting 7 of 9 3-point attempts. AP Photo/David J. Phillip

One of the reasons the Rockets acquired Williams on Feb. 22 was his ability to score. Houston general manager Daryl Morey made the move with the Warriors in mind. If you’re going to knock Golden State out of the postseason, some would say you're best doing it with defense. But the Rockets’ theory if different. They rely on offense. Threes, layups and more 3's give Houston a better chance against the Warriors than most teams.

Here’s the rub: The Rockets might need to scratch their way past a feisty Oklahoma City Thunder or a defensive-minded Memphis Grizzlies team in the first round of the playoffs. And there’s no telling which team the Rockets would meet next. It could be San Antonio, which has beaten Houston three times this season, unless the Spurs overtake the Warriors for the top seed in the Western Conference. So this offensive-minded Rockets lineup, which goes super small with Williams in the game, might have to wait until June before facing the Warriors.

If it happens, that is where Williams would step in. He averaged 25 points in his first three games after the trade, including a sensational 25 in a 27-minute effort in his Rockets debut in New Orleans on Feb. 23.

Williams’ struggles of late didn’t hinder the Rockets, because his role with his new team is not the same as with his old team. With the Lakers, Williams was asked to carry the offense from the bench, hence his scoring average of 18.6 points per game for Los Angeles, which earned him consideration for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award.

Houston already had a sixth man candidate in Eric Gordon. Coach Mike D’Antoni has maintained Gordon's role as first man off the bench, which takes pressure off Williams to feel like he must score at a high volume.

“He had a couple of games that he didn’t feel comfortable in, but for the most part he’s been great,” Rockets forward Trevor Ariza said. “He’s been very positive, and of course, his game’s going to come around -- that’s what he does. He scores the basketball. He wasn’t worried about it too much, we weren’t worried about it too much and, you know, just play.”

HOUSTON ROCKETS Check out the team site for more game coverage

LOS ANGELES LAKERS Check out the team site for more game coverage

Williams was just playing while in Los Angeles, where he did score the basketball, yet the wins just weren’t there. Wednesday night's game provided glimpses of what the Lakers might be with the talented Julius Randle and Brandon Ingram. But the struggles of D'Angelo Russell also were evident, as were other reasons why the Lakers have been sinking.

Williams didn't derive added satisfaction by having a big night against his former team, because he remembers well what it felt like being a part of that lottery-bound franchise.

“No, I was with those guys three weeks ago,” Williams said. “I’ve been through some of the same struggles that they’re still going through, and I just wanted to go out and compete and not rub it in their face and just play. I’ve developed some relationships with those guys, and when you’re losing, it tends to build the character of everybody together. I’ve developed some relationships with those guys over there. Some of those young guys are genuine good guys going out there to compete as hard as they can and not getting the job done, and it’s tough.

"I just wanted to compete tonight.”