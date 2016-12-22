Texans QB Tom Savage won't take start for granted

SVP expresses his amazement at how the Texans continue to win football games despite having turmoil at the quarterback position. (2:17)

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage won’t be taking his first career NFL start for granted.

Though he is in just his third year in the NFL, he played in less than three quarters in his rookie season and spent the entire 2015 season on injured reserve.

“At a young time in my career, I learned that this opportunity can be taken away from you pretty quick,” Savage said.

Texans head coach Bill O’Brien named Savage the starter for Saturday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the day after Savage replaced Brock Osweiler in the second quarter of Houston's 21-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Savage sparked the offense, going 23-of-36 for 260 yards.

Tom Savage waited patiently but eagerly through nearly three full seasons for the opportunity to start for the Texans. Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire

Savage is the Texans’ longest-tenured quarterback, as he’s been with the team since he was drafted in the fourth round in 2014. In his rookie season, Ryan Fitzpatrick was the starter, but Savage replaced him in a game after Fitzpatrick broke his leg. Savage threw for 127 yards and an interception that day, and lost a fumble on a botched handoff. He injured his knee in the game, however, and did not play in another regular-season game until Sunday’s victory over the Jaguars.

Savage was trying to earn the opportunity to start last season, but he sprained his shoulder during a preseason game and was put on injured reserve. The Texans had four starting quarterbacks last season: Brian Hoyer, Ryan Mallett, T.J. Yates and Brandon Weeden.

Then, during this past offseason, Savage did not have the opportunity to earn the starting job before the Texans signed Osweiler.

Savage acknowledged the difficulty of staying patient while he watched others get opportunities. “You kind of just control what you can control, and that’s just the name of this game,” he said. “There’s a lot of great players, and you’ve just got to always be prepared to go out there and play.

“It’s tough. As a competitor, you want to be out there and you want to play. But at the same time, Coach is going to put the best 11 on the field, and that’s what we all trust him to do.”

It was how Savage handled himself while out with a shoulder injury that stood out to O’Brien and offensive coordinator George Godsey. “He took the step from his rookie year to being a professional,” Godsey said. “When you’re sitting there and you really can’t play the upcoming game because of an injury, you take two roads and one’s a proactive approach, and that’s the approach that he took. He took a lot of notes, as if he was preparing for the game.”

Savage said he not only learned from that game two years ago, but he used that as motivation for whenever he got the chance to play in another NFL game. “I knew this opportunity was going to come back eventually, and I was not going to miss it,” Savage said.