Texans beat Bengals just like they won the AFC South -- ugly

ESPN Texans reporter Sarah Barshop recaps Houston's victory over the Bengals to win the AFC South and explains how the team has another week to get Tom Savage more reps before its home playoff game. (0:34)

HOUSTON -- It wasn't pretty, but the Houston Texans clinched the AFC South division with a 12-10 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday night.

Houston held on to win after Bengals kicker Randy Bullock missed a 43-yard field goal wide right as time expired.

The Texans entered the game knowing they could clinch after the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the second-place Tennessee Titans on Saturday afternoon.

While the defense played well to start the game, the offense came out slow with quarterback Tom Savage at the helm. In the first half, he had two completions for 13 yards and targeted DeAndre Hopkins just once.

Savage improved as the game went along, doing enough to lead the Texans to a win. He finished 18-of-29 for 176 yards, 102 of which came in the fourth quarter. Savage did not throw a touchdown or an interception and had a quarterback rating of 79.1.

"[We] started off a little slow obviously, and there's not much to say about it," Savage said. "We've got to go out there and execute better, and it starts with me. I'm glad we got it going, but ultimately we've got to put more points up for the defense and make it a little bit easier on them."

The Texans were without starting running back Lamar Miller for the first time this season after he injured his ankle at the end of Sunday's victory over the Jaguars. But after a slow start, the Texans' running back group combined for 95 yards on 24 carries. Alfred Blue, who started in place of Miller, had 73 yards on 21 carries, including a 24-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter that gave the Texans the lead for good.

This was Savage's first career NFL start after he replaced Brock Osweiler at quarterback last week. Savage threw the ball well in that game, especially down the field. He didn't look as accurate on Saturday night, especially early on, but improved as the game went on.

"The first half I was just missing some people," Savage said. "Missing some reads here and there, and that's unacceptable. I'm going to work on it and try and build from the second half, and let's see if we can put some more points on the board."

The Texans' defense, which entered the game ranked No. 1 in the NFL in yards allowed per game, allowed 294 yards, although 86 came on a touchdown pass from Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton to wide receiver Brandon LaFell early in the fourth quarter. The defense allowed 15 first downs and had an interception from safety Quintin Demps in the third quarter.

Savage said he got more comfortable in the second half after seeing how well the defense was playing.

"It was just taking a deep breath and realizing what we have on defense, what they're doing for us," Savage said. "All week it's just protect the ball and find a way to win, and that's what we did. The guys really rallied around me and made some huge plays for me."

The Texans will now go to Tennessee in Week 17 for a game that previously looked as if it would decide the AFC South title. But that title has been won. If head coach Bill O'Brien continues with Savage at quarterback, he will get another week of game reps before Houston hosts a home playoff game.

Hopkins said the AFC South title means even more given the ups and downs of the Texans' season.

"Adversity or how you overcome it really tells about the type of team that we have," Hopkins said. "To start the way we started going on a losing streak like we did, that goes to show how tough this team is and the young guys bought in."