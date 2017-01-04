With Jadeveon Clowney, Texans' D fully powered -- even without J.J. Watt

Trey Wingo delivers a playoff preview for the Texans, who overcame poor quarterback play with the help of the league's No. 1 defense. (0:20)

HOUSTON -- If you watch the play where Brandon LaFell ran 86 yards for a touchdown against the Houston Texans, it’s easy to take your eye off the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver.

Of the players on the Texans' defense that are chasing LaFell, it is defensive end Jadeveon Clowney who looks the most likely to catch up with him. The 270-pound defensive phenom started the play rushing the quarterback, but he changed direction after LaFell made the catch and nearly made a jaw-dropping play.

And that is just one example of how Clowney has been able to change games this season for the Texans. According to NFL Stats, Clowney covered 100.7 yards on the play and reached a top speed of 20.99 miles per hour, which was the fastest of any defender on the field. He'll look to make an impact again when Houston hosts the Raiders in an AFC wild-card playoff game on Saturday.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney showed off his blazing speed by outrunning his own defensive backs and nearly tracking down Brandon LaFell during the Cincinnati receiver's 86-yard touchdown during Week 16. Eric Christian Smith/AP Photo

“He was the only one gaining ground,” nose tackle Vince Wilfork said. “We gave a couple of guys some grief about that, Clowney running with them. But it’s just how he’s made up. He’s an athletic specimen. To be that big and be able to do the things that he does, we don’t see that often.”

Clowney, who ran a 4.53 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, also ran track in high school. He said he didn’t know he had gotten up to such a high speed, but “knew [he] was moving kind of fast."

“I looked beside me and saw J-Jo [Johnathan Joseph] and then I saw QD [Quintin Demps],” Clowney said. “I’m like, ‘I’m right here with these guys, these DBs.’ I always thought I was kind of fast, anyways.”

The speed -- and Clowney’s athleticism -- is just one reason that led Wilfork to say he thinks Clowney is the best defensive player on the team -- and that includes when defensive end J.J. Watt is healthy.

“[Clowney is] fast, he’s strong, he can jump, everything,” Wilfork said. “Everything you want him to do, he can do it.

"J.J. is special. But if you line up those two to race, J.J. doesn’t have a shot. J.J. knows that. It’s just the physical attributes that [Clowney] has. No discredit to what J.J. does or anything, because we all know as the Defensive Player of the Year, he is, hands down, one of the best. But I think when you get to the nuts and bolts, I think J.D., he comes out over the top because of how he’s built and how athletic he is."

When Watt was put on injured reserve in late September after undergoing his second back surgery in two months, coach Bill O’Brien acknowledged that no one player could easily replace the production of the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year. And no one has replicated his 17.5 sacks from the 2015 season, or the 20.5 from the year before -- the Texans only had 31 as a team during the regular season, which was tied for 24th in the league -- but Houston still finished the year with the No. 1-ranked defense in the NFL.

And a lot of that has come due to the job the front seven -- including players such as Clowney, outside linebackers Whitney Mercilus and John Simon and inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney -- have done this season.

Clowney finished the regular season with six sacks, a forced fumble and 52 tackles, including 12 for a loss in 14 games. And though he doesn’t show as having a big statistical year, the word O’Brien has used to describe his play for most of the year is that he is “disruptive” in games.

In the Texans’ Week 14 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, Clowney had what he called the biggest play of his NFL career in Houston when he had a strip-sack of quarterback Andrew Luck when the Colts were on the verge of scoring and taking the lead. In Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings, Clowney had four tackles for a loss in the game, and at that point, led the league in the category.

“He’s just changing the game on his own,” cornerback A.J. Bouye said. “You just have to appreciate something like that.”

After two seasons of inconsistency and missed playing time due to injuries, Clowney has been able to stay on the field for most of the season. Wilfork said his play gives the team “a lot of juice” when he is playing.

“I think that’s one of the things everybody’s been wanting to see ever since he’s been drafted,” Wilfork said. “He’s finally showing everybody what he is capable of and why he was drafted first overall. He’s finally showing everybody, and everybody is happy with what he’s doing for us.”

And it’s not just his play on the field that has been different this season. In the locker room and at news conferences, Clowney seems like a different person and he's letting his personality show this season.

Wilfork has noticed.

“We can’t get him to shut up now,” Wilfork said with a laugh.