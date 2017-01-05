Texans' Brock Osweiler wants to get back to the 'joy of football'

The NFL Live crew debates if Brock Osweiler can lead the Texans to a win over the Raiders. (1:25)

HOUSTON -- When Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler stepped out on the field to replace Tom Savage in Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, he had a huge smile on his face.

Osweiler stood in the middle of the field, waving his arms around, ready to take his first game snap since he was benched for Savage two weeks ago.

“I told myself, ‘If you get an opportunity to go back in, just go have fun,” Osweiler said. “Get back to the joy of football. Get back to what drew you into this sport at such a young age.’ I think when you’re able to play for the fun of the game, for the love of the game, passion comes with that.

“So, I just ran out there, I said a little joke to the offensive linemen, everyone had a good little laugh, and that’s really what it was.”

Before being benched, Osweiler had been inconsistent this season. In 15 games, including the two-plus quarters in Week 17, Osweiler completed just 59 percent of his passes for 2,957 yards, throwing more interceptions (16) than touchdowns (15).

Brock Osweiler made it a point to have fun again when he took the field on Sunday against the Titans. Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

In Sunday’s loss to the Titans, Osweiler was 21-of-40 for 253 yards and a touchdown. Texans coach Bill O’Brien said he thought Osweiler “played freely” in the game.

“When you do become the backup, you’re able to observe a lot more. You’re able to observe in practice, in the games, in the meetings. I think that it helped him,” O’Brien said. “He was able to go out there against Tennessee and I think he played freely. He let it rip. We spread the ball around.”

Osweiler said not allowing himself to get bogged down by all the things he has to do in a game helped him to do that.

“There’s so many things that go into a professional football game: scouting reports, defenses, blitz looks, coverage looks, your offense, your alert plays, you’re calling two, three plays in the huddle, your checks, what makes you hot,” Osweiler said. “Sometimes you get so tied up in that and you forget that it’s just a game. It’s a game that you love and it’s a game that you’ve been playing, for me, since first grade.

“Just take what the defense gives you and just go play football. You’ve had great success doing this for a number of years, and just have fun and go play some backyard football with your buddies. That’s really the mentality I took into Sunday’s game and I’m going to continue to carry that with me.”

Osweiler gets to start his first playoff game on Saturday, something he called “a dream come true.”

“These are the things you dream about and work towards from a very early age,” Osweiler said. “When you’re in first, second grade and you’re playing football, you dream about playing in the National Football League and you dream about playing in the playoffs and leading your team. I couldn’t be more excited. I can’t wait for Saturday to be here. I wish it was here today. I’ll definitely be ready to go and I’m very excited.”