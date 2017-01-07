        <
        >

          NFL Nation

          Texans' Brock Osweiler looking more like $72M QB against Raiders

          play
          Osweiler fires a 2-yard TD strike to Hopkins (0:20)

          Texans QB Brock Osweiler lasers a 2-yard touchdown pass caught by DeAndre Hopkins just before the end of the first half. (0:20)

          6:37 PM ET
          • Sarah BarshopESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered the Packers for ESPN Milwaukee
            • Marquette University graduate
            Follow on Twitter

          HOUSTON -- It has only been for one half of the Houston Texans' wild-card playoff game against the Oakland Raiders, but so far Brock Osweiler has looked like the quarterback the Texans were hoping for when they signed him to a four-year, $72 million contract in the offseason.

          The Texans lead 20-7 at halftime, and Osweiler has played one of his best halves of the season, finishing 12-of-18 for 146 yards and a touchdown with 110.0 quarterback rating.

          Osweiler's second-quarter touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins was his first at home since Week 8 against the Detroit Lions, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Osweiler just ended his streak of six interceptions between touchdowns at home.

          Hopkins led the team with five catches for 67 yards and a touchdown.

          Osweiler struggled to complete passes 15 or more yards down field this season, but was 2-of-3 in the first half. One of those passes was a 38-yard pass down the sideline to Hopkins to set up the touchdown.

          The 13-point halftime lead is the largest in Texans postseason history, according to ESPN Stats & Info. This is only the second time the Texans have led by 13 at any point in a postseason game.