Texans' Brock Osweiler looking more like $72M QB against Raiders

HOUSTON -- It has only been for one half of the Houston Texans' wild-card playoff game against the Oakland Raiders, but so far Brock Osweiler has looked like the quarterback the Texans were hoping for when they signed him to a four-year, $72 million contract in the offseason.

The Texans lead 20-7 at halftime, and Osweiler has played one of his best halves of the season, finishing 12-of-18 for 146 yards and a touchdown with 110.0 quarterback rating.

Osweiler's second-quarter touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins was his first at home since Week 8 against the Detroit Lions, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Osweiler just ended his streak of six interceptions between touchdowns at home.

Hopkins led the team with five catches for 67 yards and a touchdown.

Osweiler struggled to complete passes 15 or more yards down field this season, but was 2-of-3 in the first half. One of those passes was a 38-yard pass down the sideline to Hopkins to set up the touchdown.

The 13-point halftime lead is the largest in Texans postseason history, according to ESPN Stats & Info. This is only the second time the Texans have led by 13 at any point in a postseason game.