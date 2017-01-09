Bill O'Brien claims he won't use massive betting line as motivation

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans enter Saturday’s playoff matchup as 16-point underdogs to the top-seeded New England Patriots, which is only the fourth time a team has been favored by 16 or more points in a playoff game in the past 40 years.

But Texans coach Bill O’Brien said he doesn’t plan on using that as motivational material as his team prepares for the game.

“What does that matter?” O’Brien said Monday. “The only thing that matters is what takes place in between the lines on Saturday night.

“So no, I don’t really go too much to the Vegas betting line. I don’t think that will really be a good motivational tool this week.”

The last time a team was such a big favorite in a playoff game came in 1998, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. All three teams to be favored by at least 16 points in the past 40 years have covered the point spread in those games.

The Texans have lost five in a row to the Patriots and have been outscored 171-79 in those games, according to ESPN Stats & Info data. The most recent loss came in Week 3 this season, when the Texans were shut out 27-0 in New England.

O’Brien said he doesn’t think it works to bring up the past and talk about how few teams have beaten the Patriots at Gillette Stadium because “it’s a different year [and] every year is different.”

"Our players are going to walk in here tomorrow with the mindset that they have earned the right to be here and that they are looking forward to the challenge," O'Brien said. "We aren’t going to talk about what went on in the past. ... It doesn’t matter as it relates to Saturday night. None of that matters. The only thing that matters is how each team prepares this week in preparation for the game Saturday night.

"Our players do a good job of understanding -- basically ignoring the noise and making sure that they know, look, we come in here and we go to work. We go up there, we focus, we play hard. We’ll see what happens."