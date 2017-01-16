Texans QB Brock Osweiler vows he will be better next season

HOUSTON -- Though quarterback Brock Osweiler struggled this season, because of his contract he likely will have at least one more season with the Houston Texans. And he knows that if there’s going to be more success for the team, he needs to be better.

“There’s going to be nobody that works harder this offseason to clean up our offensive issues and be better than we were coming up and in the future,” Osweiler said.

Osweiler’s first season in Houston didn’t go to plan. In March, he signed a four-year contract worth $72 million. His inconsistent play eventually got him benched during a Week 15 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and if it weren’t for an injury to Tom Savage he might not have regained his starting spot for the playoffs.

Because he’s owed a guaranteed $16 million next season, Osweiler likely will be back with the Texans. Whether he will be the starter is another story.

What is for sure, according to Osweiler, is that he will do all he can to make sure next season’s Texans offense is better than the 2016 edition.

This season, Osweiler struggled throwing the ball downfield and not turning the ball over. During the regular season, he completed 59 percent of his passes for 2,957 yards and 15 touchdowns, with 16 interceptions. He played well in Houston’s first-round playoff victory over the Oakland Raiders, but took a big step back against the New England Patriots with three interceptions.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien said there was no doubt the offense needs to improve.

“We have to play better offensively in order for us to get to where we need to be in this league with the defense that we have,” O’Brien said. “We’ve got to spend a lot of time this offseason soul searching. Everybody’s got to look in the mirror and see what we need to do better.”

While the Texans' offense struggled throughout the season -- scoring more than two touchdowns only twice -- Osweiler says he sees some positives from what the offense was able to do, and he thinks it's something they can build on.

“I think it’s easy to point out the negative, especially on offense, of what has taken place this year, but I think there was also a lot of great things that took place that we can certainly build upon in the future,” Osweiler said. “But no question about it, we have a lot to clean up moving forward into next season.”