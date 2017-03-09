Bailout from Brock Osweiler mistake a shocking win for Texans

Ed Werder, Bill Polian and Herm Edwards debate if it was worth it for the Browns to eat Brock Osweiler's salary for a second-round pick. (1:57)

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans were bailed out of one of the biggest free-agent mistakes in recent NFL history Thursday when they traded quarterback Brock Osweiler and his guaranteed $16 million to the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns are taking on Osweiler's guaranteed money and the Texans will save $10 million against their cap this season, all for essentially the price of a 2018 second-round pick.

According ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Texans also will get the Browns’ fourth-round pick in this year’s draft, in exchange for their own sixth-round pick.

This trade allowed the Texans to reset instead of trying to figure out a way to add a quarterback in free agency and have one of the most expensive backup quarterbacks in the league. Schefter reports that this trade “clears out millions in salary-cap space for Houston to intensify efforts” to sign quarterback Tony Romo, but even if that is not the next step the Texans make, this trade will still be a win for Houston.

Osweiler struggled in his first season in Houston, throwing for more interceptions (16) than touchdowns (15) in 15 regular-season games and failing to top 300 yards in a game. Osweiler was benched for backup Tom Savage in Week 15 but regained the starting quarterback job before the playoffs started after Savage left Houston’s Week 17 loss to the Tennessee Titans with a concussion. Savage has been on the Texans' roster since he was drafted in the fourth round in 2014, but has not been able to stay healthy in his NFL career.

The Texans have a very good team -- they lost in the divisional round to the New England Patriots last season -- and with quite a few contracts expiring after next season, this is their year to go all-in. They are a quarterback away from being a dominant team, and before Thursday's trade, they were going to have a tough time rectifying that, given the money they owed to Osweiler.

Houston got a lifeline from the Browns on Thursday in a move that made sense for both teams: Cleveland had surplus money to spend and is trying to stockpile draft picks.