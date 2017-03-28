Bill O'Brien: Tough for rookie QB to begin season as Texans' starter

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said that while there is a good group of quarterbacks available in this year's NFL draft, he thinks it would be hard to have a rookie begin the season as the Texans’ starter.

“I think it’s tough to play quarterback as a rookie in our league,” O’Brien said Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings. “I think that’s a tough task. I think there’s no substitute for experience, so I think it’s hard to ask a guy to come in straight from college and Day 1 he’s a starter on your team.”

The Texans have the No. 25 pick in the draft, and even if they acquire Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, they would likely still look to take a quarterback early in the draft.

O’Brien reiterated Tuesday that the Texans are happy with the two quarterbacks on their roster -- Tom Savage and Brandon Weeden -- but acknowledged the team would need to add one or two more quarterbacks this offseason before the 90-man roster is set.

"Whether it's the draft or if someone was to be available in free agency we thought was a great fit for our team, we would do that," O’Brien said about adding more quarterbacks. "We know we need at least three or four when the 90-man roster is set. Right now, we have 65 guys that'll be there on April 17 [when offseason workouts begin].”

Because Romo is still under contract with the Cowboys, O’Brien could not address whether he wants the Texans to sign him, saying he’s “not going to get into speculation about if he's released.” But the Texans are expected to pursue Romo if he is released by Dallas.

Since O’Brien joined the Texans in 2014, eight different quarterbacks have started a game for Houston.

“Everybody’s striving for stability at that position," O'Brien said. "Obviously we haven’t had stability there. That hasn’t been any one person’s fault. I think that’s just the way it’s happened over the three years I’ve been here. We’re always trying to do what’s best for the team. We’ll always think about what’s best for the team.”