Tony Romo says Texans were top choice if he played another season

Dan Graziano wonders what the Texans will do next after it was learned Tony Romo will not play in the NFL in 2017. (1:19)

Tony Romo picked the broadcast booth over continuing his playing career, but if he had opted for another year as an NFL quarterback, the Houston Texans would have been his top choice.

"It really had nothing to do with the Texans and everything to do with CBS," Romo said Tuesday. "I felt like it was the right decision. My wife would tell you we've had a lot of late nights. It was nice to have some clarity."

The Dallas Cowboys officially released Romo on Tuesday and he was announced as the lead NFL analyst for CBS. Romo replaces former NFL quarterback Phil Simms and will work alongside play-by-play veteran Jim Nantz. Romo also had drawn interest from Fox and NBC.

The Texans appeared to be the logical choice for Romo if he wanted to play a 15th NFL season. With the league's top-ranked defense, playmakers on offense and an offensive-minded head coach in Bill O'Brien, Houston looked like a natural fit. But the Texans were not interested in trading for Romo and were waiting to see if he would be released by the Cowboys.

With Romo no longer an option, the Texans are left with still-unproven fourth-year quarterback Tom Savage and veteran backup Brandon Weeden. They're likely to draft a quarterback, and signing a veteran free agent such as Jay Cutler, Colin Kaepernick or Ryan Fitzpatrick also is an option.

What does Romo, the new NFL analyst, think the Texans should do now that they lost out on him?

"I would love to pretend that I'm a GM for the Houston Texans," Romo said. "Since I'm not, I'll let you ask him that question," referring to Rick Smith.