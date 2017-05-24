Texans' Tom Savage: Have to 'make plays' to be leader as starting QB

HOUSTON -- Every time Tom Savage has addressed that he is the Houston Texans' starting quarterback, he repeats that it doesn't change the fact that he has to prove himself in the NFL.

He knows he's never thrown a touchdown pass. He knows he's only started two games and that he hasn't made it through a season healthy.

And that's why he's spent the offseason working to earn that starting job. Savage was asked Tuesday during OTAs what has changed now that he has been named the team's No. 1 quarterback. He brought up leadership and knows that starts with results on the field.

"First of all, in order to be leader, you have to go out there and you have to make plays," Savage said. "I've started two NFL games in this league, so first of all you have to go out there and make plays.

"I think that’s what kind of promotes the leadership, is going out there and performing and executing what you need to do before you can take that vocal jump. Obviously, you need some juice out there on offense but I think you just have to make plays first."

Savage has played in just five games over his first three NFL seasons, and yet, despite the fact that Houston drafted Deshaun Watson, Savage will be given every chance to win the job going into the 2017 regular season. He might also have a short leash if he cannot produce, but Watson isn't just going to win the starting job just because the team traded two first-round picks to draft him at No. 12.

Savage and Watson both had up-and-down days during the first OTA practice open to the media -- in fact, it was Brandon Weeden who looked the best on Tuesday -- but as Savage pointed out, it's May. And as head coach Bill O'Brien said, "it's not real football" because the players aren’t in pads.

One area it was clear all three quarterbacks were taking advantage of was working and communicating with the Texans' receivers. Last year, Brock Osweiler focused heavily on his tight ends, and star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was less involved with the offense -- going from 111 catches for 1,521 yards in 2015 to to 78 catches for 954 yards the next season. Savage said this time during the offseason -- working on being a leader -- has been important to evolving his relationship with the receiving group.

"I think it's all trust," Savage said. "I think we just have to keep going out there and staying after practice and throwing and getting together and just kind of doing what we need to do to understand where we're at mentally. It just really comes down to trust."