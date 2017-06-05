Texans' Tom Savage finds being the starting QB has its advantages

HOUSTON -- Tom Savage hasn’t been in this position before -- the Houston Texans' starting quarterback entering the offseason -- so he is trying to take advantage of it.

Savage, entering his fourth season in Houston, is getting the majority of the reps with the Texans’ first-team offense and he said that the change is helping him “a lot” to build chemistry with the team’s receiving corps. While Savage did start two games late last season, it can be difficult to build a rapport with the players who will be catching his passes in the midst of a playoff race.

“Just repetition and stuff we’re doing after practice and extra meetings,” Savage said of how he's building chemistry. “We get a limited time and we all have to meet extra a little bit after if we want to get better. That’s what it comes down to.”

Savage said his mindset hasn't changed with the increased first-team reps. He has always thought and prepared as if he was the starting quarterback, although he didn't get the opportunity to start until Week 15 last season. The increased reps have helped his communication with his first-team receivers.

“When you’re a third-string quarterback, you’re not really going up to DeAndre Hopkins and telling him how you want a bow route or something,” Savage said with a smile. “Now, communication comes in and you have to be on the same page with all of them. That’s what we’re working on now.”

And although the Texans are still two months away from training camp and getting to practice in pads, Savage said he has seen the benefit of getting to go against last year’s No. 1 defense.

“I love this, because we’re all out there competing and we’re all kind of – if you heard it – we’re all yapping at each other,” Savage said. “It’s a good bonding experience, obviously, within the team, but the challenges are they are the Houston Texans defense. If you just look at the roster, they got a great group over there. I’m realizing you have to get this ball out quick, especially with that front and those guys covering.”

“Obviously, J.J. [Watt] and [Jadeveon] Clowney and those guys would love to rip my head off, but they can’t because we’re not in pads. Luckily they never will be able to. But you’re able to go out there and just kind of work on each throw and – I don’t want to say knowing you’re not getting hit – but getting the ball out and the defense is letting us throw the ball even if they are coming through. It’s kind of what we need.”