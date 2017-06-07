Texans' Lamar Miller sees difference in Bill O'Brien-led offense

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans' offense had to depend heavily on Lamar Miller last season, but the running back said Tuesday that he can already tell a difference in the offense during the offseason practices, which involved a more hands-on head coach after the struggles the unit had in 2016.

Last season, the running back group, led by Miller, finished the season with just eight rushing touchdowns, which was tied for 29th in the NFL. In his first season in Houston, Miller ran for 1,073 yards on 268 attempts and five touchdowns.

"Yes, it's different from last year," Miller said. "I think a lot of guys -- they're buying into what [Bill] O'Brien's been telling us throughout the whole course of the OTAs. The guys are excited and we're just out there competing against the defense every day."

Miller had an increased workload in his first season in Houston; his previous career high was 216 carries with the Miami Dolphins. He said he loved the opportunity to get the ball more and said he always wants "to put the team on my back and just try to keep the chains moving."

The running back dealt with injuries to his ankle, ribs and shoulder last season, which limited him to 14 games in 2016. The Texans used him heavily, especially to start the season, and he had four games with at least 24 carries. He also ran the ball 31 times in the team's playoff loss to the New England Patriots. Miller said he took a couple of weeks off to heal and get ready for the Texans' organized team activities, and is now feeling healthy.

"It's very important, this offseason," Miller said. "You've got to take care of your body because us as running backs, we get hit a lot so just to take care of your body, take a couple weeks off and let your body heal, then just get back into it, it's always good."

Miller will be the starter next season, but there is competition for the backup spot which will likely be won by third-round pick D'Onta Foreman or last year's backup Alfred Blue. O'Brien said after the draft that he hopes adding Foreman will allow him to spell Miller more next season.

"I think everybody's looking good so far," Miller said. "We're not really doing much as running backs but just catching the ball out of the backfield and just knowing the assignments. I think everybody's out there competing, having fun and making sure everybody's doing their job."

Added O'Brien: "I think we have a real good idea of what Lamar [Miller] can do, we know what [Alfred] Blue can do, but some of those guys it's going to take training camp and the running game in training camp with the pads on, their vision, their ability to break tackles. That's kind of the thing it is with backs. Right now they're getting a lot of work in the passing game but the true test will be in training camp."