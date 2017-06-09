Romeo Crennel enjoying 'larger picture' as Texans assistant head coach

HOUSTON -- Romeo Crennel has a new role for the Houston Texans this season after he was was promoted to assistant head coach early in the year, and he said he’s already enjoying his new position.

“I’m still helping with the defense but now I have an opportunity to see a little bit larger picture [and] check some of the guys out on offense,” Crennel said. “Really can kind of be more one-on-one with individual players, and then the head coach will give me projects to do.

After three seasons as Texans defense coordinator, Romeo Crennel gets a different portfolio as assistant head coach under Bill O'Brien. Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire

Crennel said he will spend time looking at the opponent’s defense and filling head coach Bill O’Brien in on what he sees there. Crennel will be in the booth during games instead of on the sideline.

Crennel was previously head coach of the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs and the defensive coordinator of the New England Patriots, Browns and Chiefs. He was O'Brien’s defensive coordinator in Houston the past three seasons.

Crennel’s previous deal was set to expire in January, and the Washington Redskins had interest in speaking to him about their vacant defensive coordinator position. Crennel’s promotion also allowed Houston to promote Mike Vrabel from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator. Vrabel said he felt ready for the position because of the way Crennel managed the defense in the past.

“The one thing that RAC [Crennel] allowed us to do was coach,” Vrabel said. “He allowed us to coach our positions and take care of our guys and make sure that they knew everything that they needed to know for practice in this spring offseason and more importantly, the games. I have to remember to try to give those assistant coaches enough time to get their guys ready for the game and not sit there and overtake the meeting and keep them in there for too long.”

The 69-year-old Crennel said although he could have retired, he wasn’t ready to leave this group of players just yet.

“I like this team,” Crennel said. “That’s one of the reasons I took this role, because of this team and the players on this team. I think we have something special going and we want to be able to take it to the next level. I think we can do that. The next couple years here we’ll see if we can move forward in the playoffs.”