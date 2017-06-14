Bill O'Brien: Deshaun Watson has grown, but Tom Savage still No. 1 QB

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is aware of the challenges of starting in the NFL as a rookie, but the former Clemson star said he feels he is progressing in the offense every day.

“It takes experience and each day is an opportunity for me to improve on that, get comfortable in the position and just continue to learn,” Watson said.

Coach Bill O’Brien, who does not routinely praise rookies, said he thinks “there’s a lot of things [Watson] does well,” including the throws he has made and the way he has commanded the offense, “relative to [his] experience” in the Texans’ system.

Deshaun Watson said that his Texans teammates have been very supportive with his on-field development. "Everything's been going pretty smooth," Watson said. Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports

"He's come a long way," O'Brien said. "He's in here all the time. There is no questioning this kid’s work ethic. He’s in here on the weekends. I wasn’t even here this past weekend, my kid was in here [and said], 'Hey, Dad, Deshaun was in there.'"

Watson said that desire to work hard and be prepared has been a part of his mindset since he was young so that he will be able to take advantage of any opportunities that come his way.

“I want to be mentally sharp when I step on the field,” Watson said. “I want to be able to operate the offense [and] be able to come out here and execute at a high level. I have to put the time in, pay my dues, so when I come out here I’m ready and I can show what I have.”

Still, despite the progress Watson has made, O’Brien made it clear that Tom Savage will still enter training camp as the No. 1 quarterback on the Texans’ roster.

"I think the quarterback play this spring has been very, very good with all of the things that have been thrown at us, and I think it’s been good relative to the stages of their careers that they’re at, with Brandon [Weeden] being the oldest guy and Tom being in his fourth year now," O'Brien said. "Deshaun's been very impressive relative to being a rookie, so it’s a competitive position. Tom’s No. 1. He knows, like I said from day one, he’s got to earn it every day.”

O’Brien would not share what he thinks Watson needs to work on to improve, but said all three quarterbacks have been challenged by Houston’s No. 1 defense.

“They’ve had their share of mistakes. They see a lot from our defense,” O’Brien said. “I think knowledge of defense for every single one of them is going to be very important, and then communication with their teammates is going to be big. Everybody has areas to improve upon.”

Watson said he has been getting help from all over the locker room and that has made a huge difference in how he has been able to learn so far.

“Everything’s been going pretty smooth,” Watson said. “I’m getting a lot of help from Tom and Brandon. Just taking the reps that Coach is giving me and just taking advantage of my opportunity when my time comes. I’m getting better each and every day.”

And though he is competing to open the season as the Texans’ starting quarterback, Watson knows his place on the team right now.

“I just go out and compete and whatever’s best for the team is best for the team,” Watson said. “I’m one of the team players, so I do my job, play my role and do it well.”