Texans hope to keep DeAndre Hopkins 'here for a long time'

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. -- Entering the final season of his contract, Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is looking for a bounce-back season after his dip in production in 2016.

A year ago -- after his 111-catch, 1,521-yard, 11-touchdown breakout performance in 2015 -- Hopkins held out of training camp for one day because he wanted a contract extension. During the offseason, the wide receiver said he is leaving contract negotiations up to his agent and the Texans. General manager Rick Smith said he likes to keep his negotiations "in-house," while making it clear he wants to re-sign Hopkins and that he is hopeful the young receiver will be in Houston "for a long time."

"I think if you look at our team ... we like to keep our good players," Smith said. "[We keep] as many of our good young players that we develop, that we draft and that can help our football team win. We try to keep those guys around. [Hopkins] certainly fits that category and so we're hopeful that he's going to be here for a long time for us."

Hopkins finished the 2016 season with 78 receptions for 954 yards and five touchdowns. He was targeted 150 times last season, after 192 in 2015. The primary reason for the decrease was the play of quarterback Brock Osweiler, who targeted him just 24 percent of the time, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Though a small sample size, Tom Savage -- currently considered the 2017 starting quarterback -- targeted Hopkins on 30 percent of his passes.

Hopkins has caught passes from nine different quarterbacks in his four seasons with the Texans. In 2017 he hopes to finally get some stability at quarterback from either Savage or rookie Deshaun Watson.

One area Hopkins needs to improve upon is his yards after the catch. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Hopkins' 2.3 yards after the catch over the past two seasons ranks second-worst in the NFL among 156 qualified receivers.

During the offseason, Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said although Hopkins' statistics dropped off, he still made some big plays for the Texans last season, especially on third down and in the red zone. And while those contributions were important to the team, both Hopkins and the Texans hopes he can return to the neighborhood of his 2015 statistics.