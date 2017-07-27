Tom Savage, DeAndre Hopkins make Texans camp a chemistry project

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. -- Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins didn't mince words when asked what he wanted to work on with his quarterback early in training camp.

"Chemistry. Just chemistry," Hopkins said.

That is what Tom Savage and his No. 1 receiver talked about during the Texans' organized team activities in the offseason, Hopkins even joking that he didn't like that Savage didn't have a Blue Moon in his refrigerator when they hung out. It is also an area Hopkins and last year’s starting quarterback, Brock Osweiler, had spoken about needing to improve as well.

"He keeps the ship running and I'm the No. 1 wide receiver," Hopkins said as he explained the importance of getting together with his quarterback outside of the facility. "Everything goes through us and [running back] Lamar Miller and other guys out there that are the key players on this offense."

In three starts for the Texans last year, Tom Savage targeted DeAndre Hopkins with 30 percent of his passes. Mickey Bernal/Icon Sportswire

Savage and Hopkins spent time together after OTAs while they were in Philadelphia working at Jaelen Strong's camp, and the quarterback said getting to hang out and throw the ball was "really beneficial." Hopkins said he and Savage "communicated the whole offseason" not only about football but also about personal topics, such as their daughters.

"We've just been throwing, and we talked probably every other day this whole offseason. I think it's huge just to kind of get to know the guy and be on the same page with him," Savage said.

During OTAs, Hopkins said he felt Savage had earned the starting job, "not just from playing but from the chemistry he has built in the locker room with everybody." And while the off-the-field relationship is clearly important to both players, Hopkins noted that the chemistry extends to the field as well.

Although Hopkins and Savage have been teammates in Houston since 2014, they have had limited playing time together in the last three seasons. But though it was a small sample size -- Savage started just three games last year -- the quarterback targeted Hopkins on 30 percent of his passes, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

And although it was just Day 1 of a long training camp, it started well for the duo the Texans hope will lead the team to a third-straight AFC South title.

"First day couldn't have went better," Hopkins said. "I think Tom and I completed every ball he threw."