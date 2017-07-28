Timing is finally right with Texans' dominant duo of J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. -- It might be only two days into training camp, but Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien has accepted the fact that defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has made practices quite difficult for the offense.

On Thursday, Clowney’s play was a reminder of the success he had last season; several times during team drills, the defensive end blew past an offensive lineman to quickly get to the quarterback.

“I can’t wait until we’re out of shells. We can’t block him in shells,” O’Brien said. “Maybe we can have a little bit better chance of blocking him in pads.”

Last season, Clowney had a career-high six sacks and 52 tackles, including 16 for a loss. His big season came at an important time for the Texans, who were without three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt, who was put on injured reserve three games into the season with a back issue.

Nearly a year later, Clowney and Watt hope they will get to spend a whole season together on the field healthy.

“Since [I’ve] been here, either I’m injured, he’s healthy, or he’s injured and I’m healthy, or we both not on at the same time,” Clowney said. “But hopefully we can get that done this year. Come out here and give the people what they want, come out and play hard and we make a lot of plays up front. That’s how it goes. We come in here to work every day to get to that goal.”

While Watt’s numbers speak for themselves -- even after missing 13 games in 2016, he has an NFL-best 76 sacks since he entered the league in 2011 -- Clowney said Watt’s leadership on the field is also very important to the team.

“I think he rubs off on just about everybody,” said Clowney, the Texans' top pick in 2014. “Being out there, he’s just an energy guy, he brings a lot of energy to the defense, to the team -- not only with our defense but to our offense, too. Just him being out there makes the other guys work harder he’s going against. He’s a high-energy guy.

“With him out there it’s always going to be good, not just me but for everybody around him, for the defense as a whole. He’s a great player. He’s going to be noticed. Other teams are going to have to game plan for him, and us knowing that will help us a lot. So, we got a lot of good guys across the front, and with him out there it just makes it a lot easier for everybody to make a lot of plays.”

Even without Watt last season, the Texans’ defense allowed the fewest yards in the NFL. Now, Houston will get back a key member of that defense and the Texans hope that will help them take another step forward.

“You got some phenomenal pass-rushing ability out there -- I mean, you’ve got Jadeveon, you’ve got Whitney [Mercilus] -- it’s going to be great," Watt said. "Just to see the talent that we have and the ability to put it on the field at the same time and to come from different angles, it’s going to be really special."