Competing to start? Texans' Deshaun Watson 'just playing my role'

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. -- After drafting Deshaun Watson with the No. 12 pick, Houston Texans general manager Rick Smith said the young quarterback would be competing with Tom Savage during training camp for the starting job to open the season.

But the rookie says he's not focused on that.

"I'm just playing my role, and like I said before, when my opportunity comes, I'm going to take advantage of it," Watson said when he was asked whether he felt he was competing to be the Texans' starting quarterback.

In the three months since Watson was drafted by the Texans, he has impressed the coaching staff with his maturity, dedication and knowledge of the game. Head coach Bill O'Brien said he is pleased with the progress Watson has made this offseason and the job he has done during the first three days of Texans training camp.

"It's very early, but he's good," O'Brien said. "He's a smart guy. Works hard. Good communicator. Loves football. In here all the time. [He] gets his food and goes up to the meeting room and watches the tape on his own. So does Tom [Savage]. But for a young player, Deshaun's a mature guy."

O’Brien has said Savage is his starter right now, but as with most positions, Savage will have to earn that job every day. While he is likely to start the season as the No. 1 quarterback, a strong showing from Watson could change those plans. And Watson appears to be on the right track.

The hardest task in the transition between college and the NFL, O'Brien has said, is learning the NFL playbook, because "it's like learning a new language." O'Brien said he has seen improvement from Watson in that area, and Watson said his knowledge of the Texans system is "coming along."

"It's a big playbook, of course, it's something new, it's something different," Watson said. "But as far as for me, I'm just taking one day at a time, one step at a time and just trying to not overwhelm myself."