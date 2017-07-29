Texans' Deshaun Watson adjusting to speed of NFL one day at a time

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. -- Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is getting used to life in the NFL, but during the team’s first padded practice of training camp, it quickly became apparent how quick the game can be.

“Today on the goal line ... things are moving [fast],” Watson said Friday when asked what surprised him about his first padded practice. “Inside the 5 [yard line], defense is coming, offense is getting off the ball, so you really have to be mentally sharp and fundamentally sharp down there.”

Each day, Texans rookie Deshaun Watson (4) says, he's trying to get "just 1 percent better in whatever I'm doing." Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP

The difference in the speed between college football and the NFL is noticeable, Watson said, but the rookie noted that the game is slowing down for him day by day.

“It’s faster [in the NFL],” Watson said. “Guys are knowing what to do. They’re operating and communicating better, so they’re being able to react quicker.”

“Each and every day is getting better. So, I just try to find a way -- it doesn’t have to be a lot -- just 1 percent better in whatever I’m doing. That’s my processing information, making a good decision, ballhandling, throwing, being more accurate. Just find a way to get better each and every day.”

Watson might not begin the season as the Texans’ starting quarterback, but even if he doesn’t win the job during training camp, Houston’s staff has been impressed by what the Clemson product has done during his time with the team. Head coach Bill O’Brien called Watson “mature,” saying he is “a good, smart guy who works hard.”

Watson’s first week of training camp has meant at least 12- or 13-hour days, learning a lot of information in a competitive atmosphere. The rookie said he has been leaning on Tom Savage and veteran Brandon Weeden during this transition.

“[The quarterback room is] amazing,” Watson said. “It’s good, not just for me but for those guys, too. We’re all pretty much growing to be best friends and we’re always hanging with each other. On the practice field, we’re rooting for each other. We’re always communicating and finding ways -- even outside of football -- we’re always hanging out, talking about golf, cars, watches, different things outside of football. It’s a great environment.”

And though his transition has been demanding -- as it is for most rookies -- Watson said he has embraced the challenge he is facing.

“It brings out the true competition, the true fight and just the will inside of you and inside of a person when you’re being able to be challenged like I am now,” Watson said. “It’s good to have the challenges because I love resistance. I love to try to push through that.”