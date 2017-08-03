J.J. Watt learning to focus on the big picture after back surgeries

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. -- It was a hard way to learn a lesson, but sitting out the 2016 season after undergoing two back surgeries in three months gave Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt perspective on how he needs to be more careful to prolong his career.

During the offseason, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year acknowledged that his aggressive push to return to start the season after July surgery probably caused the need for the second surgery three months later. Now, Watt says, he's learned he has to be smarter not just about how he pushes himself, but when.

"I think the biggest thing that I've learned from early in my career is, I'm not going to go out there and win a game on a Tuesday in the middle of training camp," Watt said. "We've got to win games on Sundays in September, October, November, December. So the biggest thing for me is getting ready for that first game of the season, and [the coaches] have a good plan in place, so I'm just following the plan."

Texans coach Bill O’Brien made it clear he and his staff are holding Watt to that plan. After Watt missed his second practice in a row on Tuesday, O'Brien emphasized the long-term goal is to make sure he is ready when the games matter.

"We're just trying to manage him. He's ready to go," O'Brien said. "He's in great condition, and I think it's important to get him ready for Sunday, September 10th."

Added Texans owner Bob McNair: "We just have to let [Watt] work his way back in. He doesn't need a lot of work on the field. He knows what to do. He should be 100 percent, and we want to make sure that he is and he's ready to go at the start of the season."

That mindset has paid off so far. In Wednesday's practice -- one in which Watt participated in not only individual drills but team drills, too -- he made a play that made the fans in attendance and some players on the field gasp. On third down, Watt lifted up and pushed an offensive lineman into the quarterback for a sack. The veteran joked that while it felt good to be out on the field, he is looking forward to the day he can actually tackle the quarterback.

Until then, Watt said, he will let the Texans coaching staff take care of managing his reps and making sure he's 100 percent healthy to start the season.

"[The coaches] know what would happen if I tried to pace myself," Watt said with a smile. "But I think ... I have done a better job [of] listening to them."