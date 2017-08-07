How the Texans' top-ranked defense can get even better

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. -- The Houston Texans' defense ended the 2016 season ranked first in total defense and second in passing defense.

The unit also tied for 26th in the NFL in takeaways, forcing just 17 turnovers.

“One of the things we talked about as soon as we got back for OTAs is creating turnovers,” cornerback Kareem Jackson said. “We feel like as a defense unit, that’s our job, to create turnovers. If we can improve on that as well as continue to get better in some of the other defensive categories and situational football, [we will] continue to progress as a group.”

This interception return for a touchdown last season by Kareem Jackson is something that the Texans are working toward seeing more of in 2017. Logan Bowles/USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker Brian Cushing agrees that forcing turnovers has been a point of emphasis this offseason. In 2016, teams scored on 52 percent of drives after forcing a turnover (not including interception or fumble-return touchdowns that happen on the same play), according to ESPN Stats & Information.

“Obviously, we understand how critical a point in the game it can be, and it’s a huge momentum-changing factor,” Cushing said. “So, it’s one of the things we always stress. We try to get after the ball as best as we possibly can. Practice is one thing and doing it in a game is another thing. So, we’ll continue to try to focus on it, stress it in practice, and try to do it the best we can.”

Almost two weeks into training camp, the Texans’ quarterbacks have done a good job of protecting the football. Cornerback Johnathan Joseph said while that’s a good thing for the team overall, “from a defensive standpoint, we’ve got to get some of those balls.”

“Any time you have a chance for [a takeaway], you have to capitalize on it,” Joseph said. “Obviously you can’t make them all, but when you have that chance, you’ve to try to make extreme effort just to make that play.”

Joseph said the Texans have several drills the defense takes part in during training camp, working on scenarios involving tipped or deflected balls, strip-sacks, a punch-out from the running back or an interception.

“Each and every day, every situation, you want guys knocking the ball out, trying to hit the ball out,” Joseph said. "If you have an interception or a chance to make it, you’ve got to come down with the play.”

And despite the fact that the Texans’ defense was so strong last season, head coach Bill O’Brien knows his team needs to improve in the category that can be game-changing.

“Turnovers are a key stat in this league,” O’Brien said. “If you can take care of the ball and you can take the ball away, then you have a real chance to win a lot of games. We’re practicing [forcing turnovers] and I’m sure every team is practicing that. That’s a key stat in our league. That really defines winning and losing.”