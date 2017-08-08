Texans' Tom Savage, Deshaun Watson 'making each other better'

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. -- Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien preaches competition at each position. So although Tom Savage is the Texans' starting quarterback, when Houston traded two first-round picks to draft Deshaun Watson, there became a legitimate contender to beat him out for that job.

Both quarterbacks have had good training camps, according to O'Brien, and the coach said there's no question Savage and Watson are pushing each other to be better.

"Those guys are competitive. They're both good," O'Brien said. "I think that that whole room is very talented. ... They're making each other better. There's no doubt about it."

Savage said one of the keys to the quarterback room is that competition and pushing each other to get better, while also helping each other out. Since Watson was drafted, the rookie said he has been picking the brains of Savage and fellow quarterback Brandon Weeden.

And while the Texans drafted Watson because they hope he can be their long-term solution at quarterback, O'Brien said he's been happy with the quarterback room the team was able to bring the rookie into.

"Tom [Savage] and Brandon [Weeden] have done a really good job with Deshaun [Watson], of kind of giving him their own insight into the offense, which is good to see."

"From what I see, I think it's really good chemistry. There's a lot of encouragement, a lot of give-and-take in the room, definitely some senses of humor in the room. All three of them. I wouldn't say they're the funniest guys in the world, but they have their moments. They definitely all three get along and they root for each other when they're in there. It's competitive, obviously, but they want the offense to do well. They want their buddy to go in there and do well."

And while Savage and Watson have done well during training camp going up against the NFL's reigning No. 1 defense, it's difficult to judge if they will succeed based on practices alone. All three quarterbacks will get some playing time in Wednesday's preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, and O'Brien and the rest of the Texans' coaching staff will have a better idea of where the group stands.

O'Brien said he is looking for Savage, Watson and Weeden to have a good handle on the offense and most importantly, to take care of the football.

"I think we've improved. I really do," O'Brien said. "I think we've improved, but it's one thing to say that you've improved in practice and it's a whole other thing to say that you've improved on the field.

"Hopefully we play pretty well, but it's the first preseason game. I just want them to come out and play well, play clean -- no penalties, no turnovers. Try to play a clean game the first time out. That's what I want."