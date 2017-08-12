J.J Watt found out about brother T.J.'s big game from Kendrick Lamar

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. -- J.J. Watt found out about his brother T.J. Watt's big game from an unlikely source.

“I came out of my meeting and I actually had a text on my phone … and it said, ‘I see your little bro out there ballin’, hope all is well,’ J.J. Watt said.

“And I looked and it was from Kendrick Lamar.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie outside linebacker had two sacks in his first four defensive plays Friday against the New York Giants. J.J. Watt said after he saw the text, he googled his brother to see what he had done.

“I just thought that was the craziest thing in the world to see one of the best rappers in the world, possibly the best rapper in the world, text me about my little brother,” Watt said. “But it was just so cool. It was such an awesome moment to see [T.J.] go out there and do what he does. He’s a great football player. I’m very excited to watch him play. He’s worked so hard. He’s overcome a lot in his career."

Watt added with a laugh: “Two sacks in four plays made me question myself, because I played four plays the other day. So [I'm] a little disappointed.”

After he saw the play, Watt tweeted about the performance.

Watt said he was a little conflicted about what to tweet because his brother plays for another AFC team.

“Last night when I did start watching the game, I didn’t know how to feel because the Steelers are an AFC team,” Watt said. “I want my brother to do good, but then I’m like, wait a second here. I don’t like how this all works out. So I literally didn’t know what to do. I wanted to tweet ‘Congratulations on a great first game,’ but then at the same time, I’m like, no, you’re on another team. Screw you. I don’t want you to do good.

“It’s such a weird conundrum to be in, but it’s an awesome problem to have to have all three brothers in the AFC, all competing for the title. And somebody will have bragging rights at the end of the year, and hopefully it will be me.”