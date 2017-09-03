Texans add nine of their own cuts to practice squad

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have familiar faces on their practice squad, with all nine of their Sunday additions being players who were cut from the previous day.

One of those is guard David Quessenberry, who is entering his fourth season with the Texans. Houston's 2013 draft pick has been on the Texans' non-football illness list since 2015 after he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin T Lymphoblastic Lymphoma three years ago.

Quessenberry has never played in a regular season game in his NFL career, but played in all three of the Texans' preseason games.

Along with Quessenberry, here's a look at nine of the players signed to the Texans' practice squad. All nine have been with the Texans since rookie minicamp. The Texans still have one spot they can fill.