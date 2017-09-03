Texans add nine of their own cuts to practice squad

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have familiar faces on their practice squad, with all nine of their Sunday additions being players who were cut from the previous day.
One of those is guard David Quessenberry, who is entering his fourth season with the Texans. Houston's 2013 draft pick has been on the Texans' non-football illness list since 2015 after he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin T Lymphoblastic Lymphoma three years ago.
Quessenberry has never played in a regular season game in his NFL career, but played in all three of the Texans' preseason games.
Along with Quessenberry, here's a look at nine of the players signed to the Texans' practice squad. All nine have been with the Texans since rookie minicamp. The Texans still have one spot they can fill.
WR Riley McCarron: The undrafted rookie dealt with a thumb injury during training camp, but head coach Bill O’Brien said he likes what McCarron can do, calling him “a spitting image of [coach Wes] Welker, wearing No. 83.” McCarron had four catches for 24 yards in two preseason games.
RB Dare Ogunbowale: The Texans had a lot of competition at running back during training camp and Ogunbowale makes six plus fullback Jay Prosch between the roster and practice squad. This preseason, Ogunbowale had 30 yards on 10 carries and four catches for 20 yards; the Texans also like what Ogunbowale can do on special teams.
G Chad Slade: The versatile Slade signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2015, and spent last season on the team’s practice squad. During training camp, O’Brien called Slade “one of the more improved guys on our team, regardless of position.”
TE Evan Baylis: The Texans were set at tight end on the 53-man roster -- C.J. Fiedorowicz, Ryan Griffin and Stephen Anderson, but liked what Baylis did during the preseason as well. In three games, he had four catches for 32 yards.
CB Bryce Jones: The undrafted rookie had six combined tackles and a pass defended this preseason.
WR Chris Thompson: The Texans don’t have a lot of depth at receiver due to an injury to Will Fuller (broken collarbone) and a suspension to wide receiver Jaelen Strong for Week 1. Thompson had one catch for 21 yards during the preseason and had two tackles on special teams.
OLB Gimel President: The undrafted rookie had two tackles this preseason, including one for a loss.
DE Daniel Ross: Ross has a great story: he played two years at a community college and then spent time with the Edmonton Eskimos before he was signed by the Texans. Ross had four tackles during the preseason, but Houston was pretty much set at defensive end between J.J. Watt, Christian Covington and Joel Heath.