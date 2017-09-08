Jadeveon Clowney: Texans' defense can be 'as good as we want to be'

HOUSTON -- The big question surrounding the Houston Texans' defense seems to be how much better the unit can get after finishing No. 1 last season and now getting a healthy J.J. Watt back.

According to outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, the answer is, “We’re going to be as good as we want to be."

Losing a number of players off what was a solid Texans defense in 2016 doesn't seem to be worrying Jadeveon Clowney. AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

“We just got to work to keep getting better and better, and I think the whole defense right now, I think we’re doing that,” Clowney said. “All the guys come together and work every day and we’re getting better. We see that out of each player. Everybody sees it in each other, so we start Sunday.”

In 2016, the Texans led the NFL in total defense, allowing 301.3 yards per game. There are a few changes from last season’s unit beyond the addition of Watt. Houston lost four defensive starters: cornerback A.J. Bouye, strong safety Quintin Demps, outside linebacker John Simon and nose tackle Vince Wilfork.

Last season, Bouye and Demps helped anchor the secondary, which ranked second in the NFL, allowing an average of 201.6 passing yards per game. This season, 2015 first-round pick Kevin Johnson will start in place of Bouye and Corey Moore will start at strong safety.

“We have a lot of good players back there,” Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said. “Our safeties, [Andre Hal] and [Moore], I thought they had good preseasons. J-Jo [Johnathan Joseph], everybody knows what he can do. Kevin Johnson, coming back from last year, he’s really done a good job. I think Kareem [Jackson] ... Kareem does a lot of different things for us. Plays nickel, plays corner, plays safety. He’s a versatile player, so I feel pretty good about our secondary.”

One of the reasons the Texans’ front seven is so good is because of the number of players the team can move around the field. That unit will be tested by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. Rookie running back Leonard Fournette is expected to be the focal point of Jacksonville's offense, particularly with the inconsistent Blake Bortles under center.

“We try to put our best players in different spots,” Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel said. “Guys that we feel can handle the magnitude of where they’re supposed to be. ‘Hey, I’m a defensive end this play, this play I’m an outside linebacker.’ So as long as [Clowney] can handle it, we’re going to try to move him around. We’ll put him in different spots, just like we do J.J. [Watt], we do Whitney [Mercilus], we do B-Mac [Benardrick McKinney]. A lot of guys play a lot of different positions for us.”

And now the Texans get Watt back, and O’Brien said he is expecting to see the same Watt who has been named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times in his career.

“He’s had an excellent preseason,” O’Brien said of Watt. “He’s fully healthy. I think I’ve said this now a thousand times. It’s hard to describe what it’s like to block him, so it’s been very difficult. I would expect him to go out there, be his usual self [and] play very well.”