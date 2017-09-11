With O-line struggling, Deshaun Watson might be Texans' answer at QB

Texans QB Deshaun Watson gets Houston on the board in the third quarter against Jacksonville after connecting with WR DeAndre Hopkins in the back of the end zone. (0:19)

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien said he will make his decision as to who will start at quarterback on Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals based on “what the best approach is versus them.”

With the issues the Texans’ offensive line had in a season-opening 29-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the best option might be the more mobile Deshaun Watson, who showed that he can escape pressure. That's something Tom Savage was unable to do on Sunday.

The Texans’ offensive line had some trouble with pass protection last season as well, but without Duane Brown, who has been holding out since the start of training camp and was not with the team this offseason, the line really struggled against the Jaguars. The Texans allowed 10 sacks, including six in the first half. Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell had 3.5 of those first-half sacks, which set the Jacksonville franchise record for sacks in a game. Campbell finished with four sacks.

Deshaun Watson's running ability could come in handy when the Texans face the Bengals' rugged pass rush on Thursday night. Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports

“We just weren’t in sync,” Savage said. “It was holding on to the ball a little too long, trying to make some plays down the field. And the game is not meant to be second-and-15, sacks, and that’s what it is.”

Added Watson: “They have a good front seven, so they were getting to us, but it seemed like they were bringing more pressure in the second half than they were in the first half. We’ll watch the tape and see what we can correct and fix and move on."

O’Brien called Sunday’s loss “a terrible day on offense.” Savage was 7-of-13 for 62 yards without a touchdown or an interception, while Watson was 12-of-23 for 102 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The Texans’ leading receiver, DeAndre Hopkins, caught seven passes for 55 yards and a touchdown; all but his first catch were second-half passes thrown by Watson.

“You have to make adjustments on the go,” Hopkins said. “We did some things in the second half that were better than the first half.”

Cincinnati had only one sack Sunday against Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco but still has the playmakers to give the Texans some trouble up front on Thursday night, including defensive tackle Geno Atkins, defensive end Carlos Dunlap and rookie outside linebacker Carl Lawson.

Neither Houston quarterback had a good performance Sunday, and O'Brien said he knows there isn't much time to figure it out before they play Thursday night.

"We just have a lot of work to do. Have to get these guys back in here, and we’re not really going to be able to practice too much," O'Brien said. "Cincinnati [is] a very, very good team, so we have to find a way. We have no choice. Have to stick together. Have to find a way to get better and get better quick.”