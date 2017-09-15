Deshaun Watson: Becoming complete QB is 'going to take time'

CINCINNATI -- Though rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson showed flashes of what the Houston Texans were hoping when they traded up to the No. 12 pick in the draft, he acknowledged after leading the Texans to a 13-9 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday that he still has a lot to learn.

"I just want to be a complete professional quarterback, and that's going to take time," Watson said. "My reads, operation with the offense, timing with the receivers, routes, sitting in the pocket, trusting my line. Everything is always a work in progress."

The victory brought the Texans to 1-1, avoiding falling into a 0-2 hole before they travel to New England in Week 3 to play the Patriots. Even after the win on Thursday night, the Texans' offense still has only scored two touchdowns in two games: one from Watson to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in Week 1 and a 49-yard run from Watson against the Bengals

Deshaun Watson finished with 125 passing yards and 67 rushing yards (including a 49-yard TD) against the Bengals. AP Photo/Gary Landers

Watson completed 15-of-24 passes for 125 yards and was more efficient than his second-half performance in Week 1. He also added 67 yards on five carries and the touchdown Thursday and did not turn the ball over.

"It wasn't perfect," head coach Bill O’Brien said. "He did some good things. It will be a lot to learn from. We'll watch the tape."

Four of Hopkins' seven catches came in the fourth quarter when Watson was trying to drive down the field and eat time off the clock. Hopkins said it will take some time for him and Watson to continue to find a rhythm on the field, but said he was impressed by what Watson did on Thursday.

"This is our first time throwing this many balls since he's been on this team," Hopkins said. "So just getting that timing down, getting that chemistry and just building."

The rookie did take some reps with the first-team offense during the offseason workouts and training camp, but the majority of those were reserved for Week 1 starter Tom Savage. The more reps he has received, Watson said, the more comfortable and confident he has become.

"Each big play is always a confidence-booster," Watson said. "You try to learn as much as you can with each rep. I'm young in this league. I've only seen so much and have so much more to see and experience to be able to get to the top, where I want to be.

"That's going to take time, but just take it one step at a time and try to build my confidence."

Watson's touchdowns and the two field goals stood in part because the Texans' defense was so good on Thursday night. Houston only allowed 12 Bengals first downs, two field goals and held quarterback Andy Dalton without a touchdown. The Texans had the No. 1 defense last season, and with a rookie quarterback, the Texans might need the defense to play at that level again.

"He's not going to be perfect, he's a rookie," defensive end J.J. Watt told NFL Network on the field after the game. "There's going to be tough times throughout the year, but that's what the defense is for, to pull him out of it. If you've got to win a game 10-9 or 13-9 or whatever, you've got to do it."