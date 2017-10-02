The crazy numbers Deshaun Watson and the Texans put up in rout of Titans

Texans Rookie QB DeShaun Watson put himself in some legendary company after a 5-touchdown performance against Tennessee. (0:41)

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans dominated the Tennessee Titans on both sides of the ball in Sunday’s 57-14 victory and broke many records in the process. Rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson also made history with his five-touchdown -- four passing and one rushing -- performance.

“I’m not surprised at all,” Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins said after the game. “The way we worked in practice, the game plan that [head coach Bill] O’Brien called, the way we worked in general, just at practice we knew that we could take advantage of some things. We knew if the defense started to run and took care of business that we were going to put up points.”

Here are some of the superlatives Watson and the Houston offense accumulated on Sunday, according to ESPN Stats and Information:

The Texans scored the most points in a game in franchise history with 57. Their previous record was 45 points in Week 13 of the 2014 season against the Titans. Houston also scored a franchise-record seven total touchdowns.

The Texans won by the largest margin (43 points) in franchise history. The previous record was 34 in a 41-7 victory against the Titans in Week 7 of the 2011 season.

Houston scored the most points in an NFL game since Seattle scored 58 in Week 14 of the 2012 season against the Arizona Cardinals.

Watson posted a 98.1 Total QBR, which is the second-highest QBR by a rookie since data started being tracked in 2006, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Watson, who was 25-of-34 passing for 283 yards, is just the third rookie in NFL history with four passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown in a game, according to Elias. He joined Charlie Conerly (1948) and Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton (1961). Watson is the second-youngest player -- behind only Tarkenton -- to accomplish that in an NFL game.

Watson was 21-of-24 (87.5 percent) for 192 yards and three touchdowns on throws fewer than 15 yards downfield. According to ESPN Stats & Information, that is the second-highest completion percentage on such throws for any rookie in the past 10 seasons (minimum 20 attempts). It is also the third-highest overall for any quarterback this season.

The Texans scored a touchdown on their opening drive for the first time since Week 10 of last season against the Jaguars and scored a touchdown on their first three offensive possessions for the first time since Week 7 of the 2008 season against the Detroit Lions.

Deshaun Watson had one of the best performances by a rookie quarterback in NFL history on Sunday, leading the Texans offense to several franchise records as well. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

In Watson’s past five starts dating to college, he has:

Beaten Urban Meyer and Ohio State 31-0 in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Beaten Nick Saban and previously undefeated Alabama to win the national title.

Scored the only touchdown in a 13-9 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals in his first NFL start.

Left the field with a 33-28 lead against Tom Brady and Bill Belichick at Gillette Stadium.

Become the first rookie with four passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in an NFL game since Tarkenton.

“He really can throw the football,” O’Brien said. “He’s a very accurate passer. He’s got big hands. He can really sling it and he’s a very smart runner. Running is not all about speed. It’s about instincts and understanding how plays are being blocked and understanding the defense that you’re seeing to kind of weave your way through. And so far, so good with that.”