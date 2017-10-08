Loss of J.J. Watt derails Texans' momentum, brings familiar challenge

J.J. Watt is visibly in pain and needs to be helped off the field after falling to the ground while rushing the passer. He would be carted off to the locker room and ruled out for the game. (0:25)

HOUSTON -- Coming off two games where Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans offense looked poised to make the team standouts in the AFC South, the Texans’ defense struggled and Houston lost its two most consistent pass rushers, including J.J. Watt, in the team’s 42-34 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Texans lost Watt (tibial plateau fracture to his left leg) and outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus (chest) on the opening drive of the game. Both players were almost immediately ruled out for the rest of the game, and Watt was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. Watt injured his leg after he fell to the ground while blocking on a play. He was helped to the sideline by the Texans’ training staff and looked at in the sideline tent before he was taken off on a cart.

It’s still unknown how long Watt will be out. The Texans played without Watt for most of the 2016 season, after he re-aggravated his back injury in Week 3 and needed season-ending surgery. The unit, led by Mercilus and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, finished last season ranked No. 1.

Without Watt and Mercilus, the Texans’ defense had a difficult time slowing Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith, who finished 29-of-37 for 324 yards and three touchdowns. He did not throw an interception and had a passer rating of 130.2. Tight end Travis Kelce -- Smith's top target on Sunday -- had eight catches for 98 yards.

But even though Watson and the offense kept the Texans in the game -- including a fourth quarter 48-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Will Fuller to get the Texans within 26-20 -- Houston’s defense couldn’t make stops when they needed to. Watson finished 16-of-31 for 261 yards and five touchdowns and no interceptions.

Watson is the first player in Texans history with four or more passing touchdowns in back-to-back games and according to the Elias Sports Bureau is just the second rookie in NFL history to do that, joining Robert Griffin III in 2012. He has multiple passing touchdowns for the third straight game, which is tied for the third-longest active streak in the NFL.

After Watson threw an eight-yard touchdown to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins with 1:49 left in the first half, Smith led the Chiefs on a seven-play, 75-yard drive to extend the lead back to 16 points. The drive after Watson found Fuller for the long touchdown pass and get within six points, Smith again led the Chiefs down the field for a touchdown.

Kansas City was 9-of-16 on third down. The Chiefs finished with 450 total yards of offense and 29 first downs.

The Texans’ offense may be able to help out more this season in Watt’s absence, but the defense needs to find the same success it found in 2016 replacing Watt’s production and presence on the field if Houston wants to continue to contend in the AFC South.