Deshaun Watson's QB education includes studying Aaron Rodgers

HOUSTON -- Every Saturday morning, the Houston Texans' coaching staff shows Deshaun Watson and Tom Savage a tape of good quarterback play from around the league, with the hope that Watson can learn from those players.

One of those quarterbacks is the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers. Texans head coach Bill O'Brien told ESPN's Adam Schefter on his "Know Them From Adam" podcast that he has spent a lot of time showing him tape of the veteran because "there's not that many" quarterbacks who can play at that level.

Texans coach Bill O'Brien spots a similar skill set between rookie Deshaun Watson and the Packers' Aaron Rodgers. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

"You try to look at similar skill sets and things like that ... I'm not saying that he's Aaron Rodgers, I'm not trying to compare him to Aaron Rodgers, I just think there is a similar way that they play the game," O'Brien said. "I have a ton of respect for Aaron Rodgers, I think he's a great, great player, a future Hall of Famer. The way that he plays the game is in a very calm manner with a great athletic ability. I think that's a good way to show Deshaun Watson because there is a similar skill set there."

"The poise, the calmness, the ability to keep your eyes down the field. Obviously the athletic ability, the ability to escape, the ability to keep plays alive while still in the pocket or obviously outside the pocket. You can't be herky-jerky in those moments. You have to move ever so slightly and sometimes you have to move more than that. But you have to do it in a way that keeps the play alive and shows your teammates that a play is still alive. I think that's what obviously Aaron Rodgers has and I think that's a good guy for Deshaun to look at, in addition to other guys. But I think just as a skill set that's a good guy for him to look at."

The Texans have spent a lot of time working with Watson on his ability to keep plays alive but also making sure he is being smart about knowing when to slide or throw the ball away. Rodgers broke his collarbone in Week 6 when Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr hit him outside the pocket.

Watson said he can't focus on the fear of getting hurt.

"You just always have to protect yourself," Watson said. "Try not to take any unnecessary hits. Whenever you're falling or getting tackled, try to protect yourself. But,that's part of the game, that's part of football. There's only so much that you can control, especially when the game speed is super, super fast and guys are flying at you and you're trying to make a play and get rid of the ball. So, you really can't focus on that. You just have to go play."

O'Brien may not be comparing Watson to Rodgers, but he did say he thinks having the rookie in Houston has given people hope the Texans can be Super Bowl contenders.

"I think now when you look at Deshaun you have a guy that is a rookie quarterback that you're able to teach and basically bring along the way that you believe can help your organization ultimately win a championship," O'Brien said. "I think to have a rookie quarterback like this really does give people hope."