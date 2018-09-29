Bill O'Brien: Texans 'have to win' in Week 4 vs. Colts

Matthew Berry explains why Texans' wide receiver Will Fuller is a solid start for the rest of the season. (1:40)

HOUSTON -- Bill O'Brien has often said he likes to evaluate his team after every quarter point of the season.

Whether the Houston Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, CBS), improving to 1-3, or falling to 0-4, it won't be the result O'Brien and the Texans had hoped for to start the 2018 season. But if the Texans want to turn their campaign around and contend for a playoff spot, they know they need to beat the Colts.

"We have to win," O'Brien said. "We all understand that. [Texans owner] Bob [McNair] has made it very clear to me that we need to improve."

Since the beginning of the Super Bowl era, the 1992 San Diego Chargers are the only team to make the playoffs after an 0-4 start.

Head coach Bill O'Brien, quarterback Deshaun Watson and the Texans have lost their three games this season by a combined 15 points. AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File

But the mindset in the Texans locker room is that while they're not totally out of the playoff race, Houston cannot afford to drop another game -- especially to another team in the AFC South. The Texans dropped their first divisional game in Week 2, on the road against the Titans.

"This week we have to have a sense of urgency," safety Tyrann Mathieu said. "We've got to win this game. We've just got to win."

Added veteran cornerback Johnathan Joseph: "You don't want to go down 0-4. It's definitely a point where we have to start stringing some wins together."

The good news, Mathieu said, is the Texans were not blown out in any of their three losses and the team feels like it is "not that far off."

Best of NFL Nation • Mayfield to plant new flag in first NFL start

• Kamara, Barkley lead new breed of backs

• When Big Ben leaves, party begins

• Reid signing shows new owner's mindset

• Edelman just what Patriots need right now

• Mariota an Eagle/ Fate had other plans

The Texans have gotten off to a slow start in each of their three losses before improving on both sides of the ball in the second half. In their first three games, the Texans scored 19 points and had 482 total net yards in the first half. That jumps to 40 points and 707 total net yards in the second half.

Houston has come close to coming back in the second half, losing the three games by a combined 15 points.

"[We're] just a couple of plays away," quarterback Deshaun Watson said. "You score one time in the red zone these last three games, we would be sitting here 3-0. It could be a different story. Just five plays away out of 60-70 plays in a game.”

Turning this season around is doable, O'Brien said, because the Texans have "only played one divisional game."

"If we win the rest of our divisional games, then we're in the playoffs," safety Justin Reid said. "That's all that's on our minds right now."

Though Joseph said he and his teammates have talked about the teams who have rebounded from an 0-3 start to make the playoffs, "it's all good to talk about it, [but] there's only one way to do it and that's going out and doing it.

"Throughout the week you get a lot of bulletin-board material and things that can get you pumped up and let you know that there is light at the end of the tunnel, but to get to that light at the end of the tunnel, you have to crawl your way out of it one way or another."

"And that comes from fighting, and keep digging and scratching and clawing."