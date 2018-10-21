Watch: DeAndre Hopkins makes incredible one-handed catch over Jalen Ramsey

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The matchup between receiver DeAndre Hopkins and cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been one to watch since the corner came into the league in 2016.

But for at least one play during Sunday's game between the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars, Hopkins came out on top with a spectacular catch.

On the Texans' second drive, quarterback Deshaun Watson found Hopkins down the left sideline with Ramsey covering him. Hopkins beat Ramsey and reached out his left hand to make a one-handed catch for 31 yards.

The catch came on third-and-5 and got the Texans to the Jacksonville 37. Ka'imi Fairbairn kicked a 48-yard field goal to put Houston up 6-0 after that drive.