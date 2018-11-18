        <
        >

          NFL Nation

          Watch: Texans' Justin Reid returns interception 101 yards for TD

          2:53 PM ET
          • Sarah BarshopESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered the Packers for ESPN Milwaukee
            • Marquette University graduate
            Follow on Twitter

          LANDOVER, Md. -- As the Washington Redskins threatened to erase an early deficit, Houston Texans rookie safety Justin Reid changed the script.

          On third-and-goal, Reid intercepted Alex Smith’s pass intended for tight end Jordan Reed and returned it 101 yards to extend the Texans' lead to 17-7.

          Reid’s 101-yard pick-six was the third-longest touchdown play in Texans history and the longest in the NFL since Aqib Talib's 103-yard interception return for the Broncos against the Cowboys in Week 2 of the 2017 season, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

          According to NFL NextGen Stats, Reid hit a max speed of 20.68 mph on the pick-six. That's the second-fastest max speed by a Texans ball carrier this season, trailing only wide receiver Will Fuller's 73-yard touchdown catch in Week 8, when he hit 21.15 mph.

          Texans linebacker Brennan Scarlett intercepted Smith on the Redskins’ next drive, although kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn missed a 44-yard field goal attempt. Houston held the 17-7 lead at halftime.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices