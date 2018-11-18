Watch: Texans' Justin Reid returns interception 101 yards for TD

LANDOVER, Md. -- As the Washington Redskins threatened to erase an early deficit, Houston Texans rookie safety Justin Reid changed the script.

On third-and-goal, Reid intercepted Alex Smith’s pass intended for tight end Jordan Reed and returned it 101 yards to extend the Texans' lead to 17-7.

Reid’s 101-yard pick-six was the third-longest touchdown play in Texans history and the longest in the NFL since Aqib Talib's 103-yard interception return for the Broncos against the Cowboys in Week 2 of the 2017 season, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

According to NFL NextGen Stats, Reid hit a max speed of 20.68 mph on the pick-six. That's the second-fastest max speed by a Texans ball carrier this season, trailing only wide receiver Will Fuller's 73-yard touchdown catch in Week 8, when he hit 21.15 mph.

Texans linebacker Brennan Scarlett intercepted Smith on the Redskins’ next drive, although kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn missed a 44-yard field goal attempt. Houston held the 17-7 lead at halftime.