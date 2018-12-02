Texans win ninth straight, have legitimate shot at first-round bye

The Texans' defense is having their way with Baker Mayfield as he throws three interceptions in the first half. (1:54)

HOUSTON -- Another week, another victory for the Houston Texans.

After beating the Cleveland Browns 29-13 on Sunday, Houston has won nine in a row after starting the season 0-3. And while the Texans had looked inconsistent for large portions of the winning streak, they have been dominant in their past two games and have a legitimate shot at a first-round bye in the playoffs.

After the Colts lost to the Jaguars on Sunday, the Texans increased their lead in the AFC South to three games. Houston plays host to Indianapolis next week.

Deshaun Watson has helped the Texans to a nine-game winning streak and chance at a playoff bye. AP Photo/Sam Craft

Houston has found many ways to win over the course of their nine-game streak, but Sunday’s victory over the Browns was one of the team's most complete performances. The defense was dominant, especially in the first half, holding the Browns to 74 yards and zero points at halftime. Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 29 of 43 passes for 397 yards with three interceptions and touchdown, but all but 46 of those passing yards came in the second half, with the Browns already trailing 23-0.

While Bill O’Brien will no doubt say the team still has plenty of work to do after settling for five field goals, the offense moved the ball well, finishing with 385 net yards, and quarterback Deshaun Watson protected the football for the second week in a row. Watson completed 22 of 31 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown in the win.

A week after setting a franchise record for rushing yards in a game, Houston continued to have success on the ground. Watson and running backs Lamar Miller and Alfred Blue combined for 187 yards on 39 carries. Miller ran for 103 yards on 19 carries, his second-straight game with more than 100 rushing yards and his fourth of the season.

At 9-3, the Texans are in the hunt for a playoff bye with four games to go. After hosting the Colts in Week 14, Houston is on the road against the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles. The Texans finish the regular season at home against the Jaguars. Of those four teams, none is currently above .500.

Entering the second slate of games, the Chiefs, who are playing in Oakland, have the best record in the AFC at 9-2 and the Patriots currently hold the No. 2 seed, ranked better than the Texans because they beat them to open the season.

The Texans do have the chance to move up in the AFC standings with a favorable schedule the rest of the way. The 8-3 Chargers and 7-3-1 Steelers play Sunday night, and the Steelers also have to play the Patriots in Week 15 and the 10-2 Saints the week after. The Chiefs and Chargers also play in Week 15.

Houston entered the season with the easiest schedule in the NFL, but since losing their first three games, the Texans have done their job and taken advantage of that schedule.

And while the AFC South is all but wrapped up after Houston’s win and the Colts’ loss on Sunday, more importantly, the Texans also have a shot at hosting the AFC divisional round and making a deep run in the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.