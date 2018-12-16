Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins keep Texans in hunt for playoff bye

DeAndre Hopkins hauls in his second touchdown of the day with a defender draped all over him. (0:27)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Houston Texans won't gain any style points for their 29-22 win against the New York Jets on Saturday at MetLife Stadium, but at 10-4, they are a step further in their quest for both an AFC South title and a first-round bye in the AFC.

After a strong first half in which he completed 9 of 14 passes for 145 yards -- including a 45-yard touchdown strike to DeAndre Hopkins -- Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson sputtered for much of the second half. With consistent pressure from the Jets' defensive line, Watson had a hard time maneuvering the pocket and avoiding the relentless rush. Watson was sacked six sacks; it was the fourth time this season he has been sacked at least five times, tying Dallas' Dak Prescott for the league high.

Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins had 108 receiving yards, including this 45-yard touchdown catch, in the first half against the Jets. He finished with 170 receiving yards and caught the game-winning TD with 2:15 left. AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

Watson, who called last week's 24-21 home loss to the Indianapolis Colts "a good learning lesson," came up clutch against the Jets to help Houston regain control late in the fourth quarter, after the Texans had relinquished a 16-3 lead. Trailing 22-19 late, the second-year signal-caller engineered an efficient seven-play, 75-yard drive that lasted just 2:45 and resulted in a sensational sideline touchdown grab by Hopkins.

In fact, Watson's only consistent success came when targeting Hopkins, who finished with 170 yards on 10 catches (11 targets), including the two scores. Well on his way to a third All-Pro selection, Hopkins also notched his 500th reception in his 93rd game, making him just the 10th player since the 1970 merger to reach the 500 mark that quickly.

With starting running back Lamar Miller unable to go after a first quarter ankle injury (he briefly returned in the second quarter), the Texans failed to register the type of run-pass balance they had hoped for after Miller and Alfred Blue totaled just 54 rush yards last week against the Colts.

Despite beating the Jets, Houston once again struggled to convert on third down, which was a point of emphasis after going just 5-for-15 in converting third downs last week.

Watson & Co., however, can worry about that problem over the next two weeks against lesser opponents. Winners of 10 of their past 11 contest, the Texans close out the regular season at the Philadelphia Eagles and home against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who enter their games on Sunday a combined 10-16 this season.