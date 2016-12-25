Colts' Andrew Luck: 'I feel like I failed my teammates'

An inability to put together a winning streak and play with consistency cost the Colts a chance to make the playoffs. This is the second straight season that they'll miss the postseason. (1:10)

OAKLAND, Calif. -- If ever there was a time that the Indianapolis Colts needed quarterback Andrew Luck to be at his best, it was Saturday against the Oakland Raiders.

The right to remain in playoff contention was on the line for the Colts. There was also very little reason to believe that their defense would be good enough to slow Derek Carr and Oakland’s offense down, which meant it was up to Luck to lead his offense down the field for scores.

And in the biggest moment of their 2016 season, it was Luck, the same Andrew Luck who so often carried the franchise on his broad shoulders, who played a significant role in the Colts' loss, a loss that put an end to any remaining playoff hopes they had.

It was the type of performance by Luck that he'll look back and be upset at himself for -- whether on the three-plus-hour flight back to Indianapolis, when he’s picking at his Christmas dinner or later in the offseason -- because the Colts will miss the playoffs for the second straight season.

Andrew Luck was pressured early and often in Saturday's loss. Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports

Luck threw for 288 yards, but he also had two costly interceptions that the Raiders turned into touchdowns in the Colts’ 33-25 loss.

“We failed,” Luck said. “I feel like I failed. I feel like I failed my teammates.”

There have been times when Luck has taken the blame for things that truly weren’t his fault. He would say he needed to get rid of the ball quicker when it was clear the offensive line did a poor job blocking. He’d say he needed to make a better throw when his receiver dropped a pass.

Luck was actually at fault against the Raiders. It wasn't all his fault. The defense gave up five straight touchdowns to Oakland and couldn’t stop the run (210 yards). But Luck reverted back to 2015 Andrew Luck with his decision-making.

The margin of error for the Colts is too small for Luck, the franchise's $140 million investment, to be making those types of mistakes.

He threw his first interception -- his 11th of the season -- when he had multiple pass-rushers in his face. The Raiders turned the turnover into a 12-play, 54-yard drive that ended with a touchdown.

The good and bad of Luck Andrew Luck wasn't sacked Saturday but he was still pressured on 16 dropbacks. Luck scrambled for a touchdown and threw for a touchdown, his 10th and 11th scores of the season when pressured (second most in the NFL). However, both of Luck's interceptions came when under duress. He's now thrown seven interceptions when pressured this season, tied with Philip Rivers for most in the NFL. -- ESPN Stats & Information

The Colts had an opportunity to go into the half with a 14-13 lead when they had the ball at Oakland's 29-yard line and Luck forced a throw into double coverage in the end zone while facing pressure again.

The Raiders easily drove the field to score right before halftime and then opened the third quarter with another touchdown. So instead of potentially having a 14-13 lead, the Colts were suddenly behind 26-7 after Luck's second interception.

"The interceptions were bad decisions and bad throws," Luck said. "The first one I thought I put it in a decent spot and the guy made a good play. The second one was bad on all levels. You can’t do that. Went from what was probably a guaranteed three points there. That was a pivotal moment in the game. There’s really no one else to blame but me."

Luck has thrown seven interceptions, which is tied with San Diego’s Philip Rivers for the NFL high, when pressured this season, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

The theme with both of Luck’s interceptions besides having pressure in his face?

He was trying to force the ball to T.Y. Hilton, the team’s leading receiver.

“Well, they had 14 points off both of those,” coach Chuck Pagano said. “So it hurts. He knows we can’t throw them, you can’t force things. You can’t do it. It’d be hard to win when you do that.”