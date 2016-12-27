The Colts' playoff hopes vanished long before losing to Oakland

INDIANAPOLIS -- It wasn’t supposed to be this way. Not with the general manager and head coach brought back to provide continuity at the top. Not with a healthy $140-million quarterback. Not with J.J. Watt missing for most of the season with a back injury down in Houston.

But there Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano stood Monday behind the podium talking about a meaningless Week 17 game against Jacksonville. It’s meaningless in the terms of the Colts aren’t playing for a playoff spot or to get ready for the playoffs. They will play their final game of another disappointing season and then be on their way for the offseason way too early for the second straight season.

"I take full responsibility for everything," Pagano said. "That’s what comes with this job."

For anybody who has been following the Colts for just a short period of time, they probably wouldn’t believe that this is the same organization that played in the AFC Championship Game two years ago. They went from 33-15 and three playoff appearances in quarterback Andrew Luck's first three seasons to 15-16 and no playoff appearances the past two seasons.

"The record is what it is, I can’t change history," Pagano said. "All we can do is keep moving forward and try to rectify what’s taken place. It’s not this organization. It’s unacceptable. Every man and coach up and down these hallways will tell you that. The standard is the standard. We know what the expectations are and that is to win. That’s what everybody came here to do."

The Colts were officially eliminated from the playoffs with their loss at Oakland on Christmas Eve. But the road to missing the postseason started in Week 1 and carried on throughout the season.

Lack of continuity and identity played a part in why the Colts never had anything longer than a two-game winning streak and were never above .500 at any point in the season. But there were four games prior to the Oakland game that summed up Indianapolis' season and why its vacation starts after exit interviews on Jan. 2. It was those four losses that had owner Jim Irsay talking about how their record would be different if the ball had bounced their way.

Week 1 vs. Detroit: Thirty-seven seconds. That’s all the remained on the clock for the Colts to open the season with a victory. They just had to make sure Matthew Stafford couldn’t lead Detroit’s offense down the field to get into field goal range. Stafford only needed three plays -- all passes -- to go 50 yards to get into range for kicker Matt Prater to make the game-winning 43-yard field goal in Detroit's 39-35 victory.

Week 4 vs. Jacksonville: The Colts were down 17 points to the winless Jaguars in London when they began a late comeback by scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter. The Colts had a chance to at least get into field goal position to tie the score when receiver T.Y. Hilton went down a yard short of the first down marker. Then on fourth down, Luck's pass attempt to Dwayne Allen was knocked down in their 30-27 loss.

Week 6 in Houston: This was no doubt the worst loss of the season for the Colts, arguably the worst of the Pagano-Luck era. The Colts had a 14-point lead with less than five minutes remaining. The defense couldn’t stop Brock Osweiler and Houston’s offense, and the Colts offense couldn’t use enough clock in their 26-23 overtime loss.

Week 14 vs. Houston: Same team. Same opportunity. Same result for the second straight season for Indianapolis. All the Colts' problems from earlier in the season could be put to rest momentarily with a victory against the Texans, because it would allow them to control their destiny for first place in the AFC South just like in 2015. But just like in 2015, the Texans went into Lucas Oil Stadium and took the division title away from Indianapolis.